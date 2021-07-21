Remember the name: Breaks records and showboats, Erriyon Knighton looks like Bolt

Just 17, Erriyon Knighton is drawing comparisons with Usain Bolt. Almost as tall, the six-foot-three-inch American sprinter is blessed with the fluid style and a stride pattern similar to the Jamaican great. The high school prodigy also has Bolt-like timings and a lucrative contract with a major shoe brand. While he has a sub-10 timing in the 100 metres, it’s his blazing 200m runs that have made heads turn.

The boy who spent his early teens focusing on American football took to sprinting just three years back. His rise has been phenomenal. Last month at the US 200m trials, Knighton did something similar to what Bolt did at the finish line in Berlin a decade back when he set the 200m world record with a timing of 19.19 seconds. The new kid on the block, like the legend, pointed to the clock as he crossed the finish line in the heats to leave in his wake world champion and fellow American Noah Lyles.

It was in a way a tribute to the Jamaican great since Knighton had broken Bolt’s Under-20 world record. He clocked an impressive 19.88 seconds to better the old mark of 19.93. For someone who was a wide receiver in American football and ran his first major competition in 2019, Knighton has been knocking off age-group records set by the greatest sprinter of all time with relative ease. Though Lyles got the better of him in the final, Knighton lowered the U-20 record again to 19.84 and finished third behind Kenny Bednarek. He became the youngest track and field athlete to be selected to the United States Olympic squad since 1964.

Remarkable progress

The trials were not the first time Knighton’s name was being taken in the same breath as Bolt. A few weeks earlier, he had bettered Bolt’s Under-18 world record (20.13 seconds) set in 2003 by clocking 20.11 at the Duval County Challenger event. Erasing two of Bolt’s marks in the 200 metres just before the Games makes Knighton one of the most exciting young prospects at the Tokyo Games. The confident teenager has progressed from being rated as a four-star prospect in American football to someone who could take the mantle from Lyles as Bolt’s successor in the 200m.

“It’s only my third season running track. I’ve been extremely successful in both training and competition. I believe if I work hard, I will eventually develop to be a world-class athlete. I’m soaking it all up, all the knowledge,” he told Track & Field News earlier this year. Knighton has said his running style is similar to Bolt’s. In August he told Florida Today who he thinks he runs like: “Probably Usain Bolt. Just because he is tall like me.” Going back to a pre-HD era video clip of Bolt breaking the U-18 world record in 2003 makes one realise that Knighton is not off the mark.

Another trait of Bolt that made the Jamaican nearly unbeatable was the extra gear he found on the home stretch when under pressure. Knighton too can slip into overdrive. He surprised Trayvon Bromell, the American favourite in the 100m, when he broke Bolt’s U-18 world record. Lyles, tipped to add the Olympic gold to his world title, will have to look over his shoulder as will other well-established stars.

Tokyo will only be Knighton’s stepping stone to greater heights as he has age on his side.

What makes him a stand-out talent, if not as talented as Bolt, is how well he has made the transition from football to track and field in just three years. Building raw speed in the 100m is still work-in-progress but for the boy who has run a wind-assisted sub-10, a breakthrough timing in the shorter sprint event is just around the corner.