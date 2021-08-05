Ravi Dahiya wins silver after losing final, takes India’s Tokyo 2020 medal tally to 5

Ravi Dahiya lost his Gold medal match in Men’s Freestyle 57-kg Wrestling in the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, winning a Silver medal, India’s fifth medal in the Tokyo Games after Mirabai Chanu (Silver), PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and the Indian men’s hockey team (Bronze).

Dahiya lost to Russian wrestler Zavur Uguev in the final by a 7-4 scoreline. Ravi reduced his deficit to 3 points from 5 points in the last minute. But then the Russian did just enough to block the Indian out.

Dahiya had earlier entered the 57-kg final by pinning Nurislam Sanayev to win the semi-final bout, despite having been down by a 2-9 scoreline with a little more than a minute on the clock on Wednesday. He did this in sensational fashion by winning by Fall (pinning both of Nurislam’s shoulders to the floor) with seconds left, providing one of the most thrilling moments of these Games.

READ | Ravi Dahiya pulls off last-minute takedown to enter wrestling final

Dahiya was thought to be the dark horse in the Indian wrestling contingent in the lead-up to this year’s Olympics. The 23-year-old has quietly made his mark on the mat in recent years, thus making him the most exciting talent in the contingent apart from world champions Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat.

Deepak Punia was also up in his Bronze Medal match on Thursday. He was up against San Marino’s Myles Nazem Amine in his match. Punia was in the lead for almost the entire duration in the match before his opponent scored a 2-pointer with less than 10 seconds left on the clock.