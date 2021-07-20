Race walk coach Gurmeet and Kamalpreet’s coach fail to get accreditation for Tokyo Olympics

Race walk coach Gurmeet Singh and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur’s coach Rakhi Tyagi will not be travelling to the Tokyo Olympics due to lack of accreditation.

It is learnt that the Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) last-minute effort to get accreditation for Gurmeet and Kamalpreet’s coach Rakhi Tyagi did not work out as their names were in the long list submitted months before the start of Olympics to get accredited.

“Gurmeet’s name and that of Rakhi Tyagi were not in the long list submitted a few months ago and AFI’s last minute effort to get them accredited did not bear fruit,” a team source told PTI.

“We are still trying.” Gurpreet Singh will represent India in the 50km race walk event.

He had won the National Race Walking Championships in February and his 60th place in the world rankings gave him an Olympic ticket.

The AFI has named 26 athletes for the Olympics. The 47-member contingent will have 11 coaches, eight support staff, one team doctor and one team leader.

The squad will leave for Tokyo on July 23 with medal hopes primarily lying on javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s shoulders.

Not in long list submitted months back, race walker Gurpreet Singh to miss Tokyo Olympics

Race walker Gurpreet Singh, who got surprise qualification for the Tokyo Olympics on the basis of world rankings, will miss the Games beginning on Friday as his name was not in the long list submitted by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), leaving him unaccredited.

It is learnt that AFI’s last-minute effort to get accreditation for the 50km race walker did not work out.

The normal procedure is that a long list of probable athletes, who are in the range of making the cut for the Olympics, are submitted months before the start of Olympics to get accredited. Whoever does not actually qualify in the end is left out even if accredited.

In Gurpreet’s case, his name was not in the long list as his best (3:59:42) was well below the qualifying standard of 3:50:00.

“Gurpreet’s name was not in the long list submitted a few months ago and AFI’s last minute effort to get him accredited did not bear fruit,” a team source told PTI.