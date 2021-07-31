scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 31, 2021
PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu Ying in semifinals, to fight for bronze now

PV Sindhu remains in the hunt for a bronze medal and will be competing against China's He Bing Jiao in the third place play-off on Sunday

By: PTI | Tokyo |
Updated: July 31, 2021 5:44:08 pm
PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu tokyo olympics, PV Sindhu olympics semi final pv sindhu vs tai tzu ying, pv sindhu bronze medal match, pv sindhu vs he bing jiaoIndia's PV Sindhu, center, competes against Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying during their women's singles badminton semifinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Reigning world champion P V Sindhu’s hopes of securing India’s first-ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down as she slumped to a straight-game defeat against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women’s singles semifinals here on Saturday.

The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games, however, remained in the hunt for a bronze medal and will be competing against China’s He Bing Jiao in the third place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza on Sunday.

One of the most consistent players, who claimed medals in all big-ticket events in the last five years, Sindhu couldn’t counter Tai Tzu’s deception with her aggressive game, going down 18-21 12-21 here.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This is Sindhu’s 14th loss to the Taiwanese second seed in 19 meetings, having also lost to her in the last three face-offs.

On Friday, Sindhu, seeded sixth, had beaten Japanese world no.5 Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, men’s singles player B Sai Praneeth and the men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

