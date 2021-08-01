There weren’t many expectations from me in Rio, getting a medal in Tokyo a wonderful moment: PV Sindhu

India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu beat China’s eighth seed He Bingjiao in the Women’s singles bronze medal match on Sunday in Tokyo to win her second Olympic medal after the silver in Rio 2016. With this, Sindhu has become the first Indian female Olympian to win two medals.

Shortly after making history, Sindhu said, “I was very young then (when she won silver in Rio). People did not have much expectations. I was a newcomer. This time, it was normal that there was more pressure, responsibility. This was very different because years have gone by. Experience wise, game-style wise, a lot has happened in between. Getting a medal here is a wonderful moment for me.”

Sindhu ends her Tokyo campaign having not dropped a single game in any of her matches, except in the semifinal defeat to Tai Tzu Ying.

“I’m feeling very happy. There were a lot of emotions going through my mind before this match — whether to be sad about not being able to make it to the final or to be happy that I had another chance,” Sindhu said.

“Yesterday I was really sad and upset. But my coach told me we have another chance. He told me there’s a lot of difference between a bronze and a 4th place,” she added.

Congratulations to PV Sindhu on winning Bronze Medal in the Tokyo Olympics. I enjoyed watching the terrific match which has made the entire nation erupt with joy.

“There’s a lot of effort that has gone into this. When it pays off, you feel like you are on Cloud 9,” said Sindhu.