Tokyo 2020: PV Sindhu bags bronze, beats He Bingjiao of China

P.V. Sindhu celebrates winning the match against He Bingjiao of China. REUTERS

India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu beat China’s eighth seed He Bingjiao in women’s singles bronze medal match on Sunday in Tokyo. She beat her Chinese opponent 21-13, 21-15. This is Sindhu’s second consecutive Olympics medal.

#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #Badminton

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match You did it @Pvsindhu1👏🙌🥉

Back to back Olympic medals for PV Sindhu! Defeats Bing Jiao to be the 2nd Indian athlete to win 2 individual #Olympics medals. #RukengeNahi #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/YfXDvPTpzg — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 1, 2021

Sindhu becomes the first Indian female Olympian to win two medals and second Indian Olympian with two medals after Wrestler Sushil Kumar.

In 2016 Rio Games, Sindhu had won the silver medal.

Third assured medal for India at Tokyo 2020

Sindhu won India’s second medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won India’s first medal with a silver in women’s 49kg weightlifting on July 24, the first official day of action at the Games. The Indian lifted a total of 202kg to finish second to China’s Hou Zhihui who won the gold with an Olympic record total of 210 kgs.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has also assured India of a third guaranteed medal by making it through to the semifinals.

Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei, who defeated Sindhu in the semifinal, will face another Chinese Chen Yufei in the final now.

Strength, stamina and speed.@Pvsindhu1 mastered the three elements and won her second Olympic medal for India.

Well played! India is proud of you!!#TokyoOlympics2020 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/dR6gQaavPy — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 1, 2021

For Sindhu, it has been a roaring campaign. She did not drop a single game in any of her matches except in the quarterfinal defeat to TTY.

In the group J matches, the Indian topped with wins over Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpov 21-7,21-10, Cheung Ngan Yi 21-9,21-16 and in round of 16 she beat Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13. In the quarterfinals she won over Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in a pulsating match which lasted 56 minutes.

