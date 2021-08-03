PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent as special guests to Red Fort on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests for the Independence Day event on August 15 this year, sources have confirmed. He will also personally meet with the athletes and interact with all of them around that time.

Modi will also invite all the athletes who are part of the contingent over to his residence and have an interaction with them.

Wishing the luck good luck, Modi had held a virtual interactive session with iconic boxer MC Mary Kom, badminton ace PV Sindhu, talented shooters Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan and veteran table tennis player A Sharath Kamal before they left for Tokyo.

He had called the athletes a reflection of new India said they look bold and confident ahead of the Games. He also said all possible help has been extended to them through the government’s target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

“Don’t be bogged down by expectations, just give your best. I would have been happier to meet you in person, I always look forward to that. But I promise to spend time with you after you come back. I am happy that country is cheering for you. I wish all the luck to you. The whole country’s emotions are attached to you,” the PM had said on that occasion.

On his last ‘Maan ki Baat’ programme on July 25, PM Modi had urged the country to support the athletes at Tokyo Olympics. Modi had said that every Indian felt proud seeing the contingent at Tokyo Olympics and asked people to cheer and support Team India. “To support our Olympics team on social media, the ‘Victory Punch Campaign’ has already begun. You also share your victory punch along with your team and cheer for India,” he added.