PM Modi calls up Rani Rampal & Sjoerd Marijne to express pride with team’s dream run at Tokyo Olympics

India goalkeeper Savita (11) and her teammates walk off the field after losing to Argentina (AP)

PM Narendra Modi has called up the Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal and coach Sjoerd Marijne to express his pride with the team’s outstanding performances at the Tokyo Olympics.

PM Modi, during his conversation with them over the phone, is learnt to have told them that the women’s team is a skilled group of athletes who have worked very hard and that they must look ahead, sources said. He also reportedly told them that wins and losses are a part of life and that they must not be disheartened at the moment.

The Indian women’s team played their hearts out, but suffered a 1-2 defeat against Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics semifinal on Wednesday. They will now play Great Britain for the bronze play-off on Friday.

Congratulating the team for their dream run at the Tokyo Olympics, Modi also tweeted, “One of the things we will remember #Tokyo2020 for is the stupendous performance by our Hockey teams. Today and through the Games, our Women’s Hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours.”

One of the things we will remember #Tokyo2020 for is the stupendous performance by our Hockey teams. Today and through the Games, our Women’s Hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021

On Tuesday, reports emerged that Modi will invite the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests for the Independence Day event on August 15 this year.

Modi will also invite all the athletes who are part of the contingent over to his residence and have an interaction with them.