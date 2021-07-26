Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu returns to warm reception

Updated: July 26, 2021 5:40:55 pm
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu returned to the country on Monday after her superb silver medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics and was greeted enthusiastically at the airport.
Chanu walked out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, flanked by security and clad in a face shield and mask.
“Happy to be back here in amidst so much love and support. Thank You so much,” she tweeted after landing.
The 26-year-old was greeted with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and felicitated by officials of the Sports Authority of India among others.
Olympic Medallist Mirabai Chanu receives a warm welcome upon her arrival at Delhi airport@mirabai_chanu @mygovindia@Media_SAI#mirabaichanu #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/CwKsPbA59Y
— INSIDENE (@insidene) July 26, 2021
The diminutive Manipuri lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) in the 49kg category to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics on Saturday.
With that performance, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift, leaving her shattered.
Olympic silver medalist @mirabai_chanu thanks PM @narendramodi for helping and supporting her in training@IndiaSports @ianuragthakur @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/JmueaAzGr3
— DD News (@DDNewslive) July 26, 2021
Chanu has also been a former world champion and a Commonwealth Games gold-medallist.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 Live Updates
She was training in the USA before the Games and lived upto the medal expectations from her with a confident performance
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Olympics News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-