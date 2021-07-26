scorecardresearch
Monday, July 26, 2021
Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu returns to warm reception

Mirabai Chanu was greeted with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and felicitated by officials of the Sports Authority of India among others.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 26, 2021 5:40:55 pm
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulates weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal at Tokyo olympics, at Puri beach in Odisha. (PTI Photo)

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu returned to the country on Monday after her superb silver medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics and was greeted enthusiastically at the airport.

Chanu walked out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, flanked by security and clad in a face shield and mask.

Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu before her flight to India, in Tokyo. (PTI Photo)

“Happy to be back here in amidst so much love and support. Thank You so much,” she tweeted after landing.

The 26-year-old was greeted with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and felicitated by officials of the Sports Authority of India among others.

The diminutive Manipuri lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) in the 49kg category to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics on Saturday.

With that performance, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift, leaving her shattered.

Chanu has also been a former world champion and a Commonwealth Games gold-medallist.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 Live Updates

She was training in the USA before the Games and lived upto the medal expectations from her with a confident performance

