Tokyo Olympics: Australia shocks Argentina, Richarlison nets 3 for Brazil

Two-time Olympic men’s soccer champion Argentina was stunned 2-0 by Australia in their opening game at the Tokyo Games on Thursday.

In its first Olympic game since 2008, Australia took the lead through Lachlan Wales’ tap-in the 14th minute at the Sapporo Dome.

Argentina had Francisco Ortega sent off after being booked twice late in the first half. Marco Tilio then secured the victory in the 80th, just a minute after coming off the bench.

Australia is top of Group C ahead Egypt and Spain, who drew 0-0 in the other game.

The Argentines won Olympic gold in 2004 and 2008. Australia’s best showing was fourth place in 1992.

From Copa America to Olympics, Richarlison nets 3 for Brazil

The jig of joy seven minutes into his Olympic debut showed just why Richarlison was so determined to be allowed by Everton to come to Japan.

Even if it meant doing double duty with Brazil and extending the season even further and delaying his entry into the new English club Premier League campaign.

Wearing the famed golden No. 10 Brazil jersey, the 24-year-old forward isn’t wasting time with his Olympic opportunity.

Just 11 days after losing the Copa America final to Argentina in Rio de Janeiro and now 10 time zones away with Brazil’s under-23s team, Richarlison scored a hat trick inside the opening half hour against Germany on Thursday.

It helped Brazil open the men’s soccer tournament with a 4-2 victory.

And it started in the 7th minute by netting the rebound after his initial shot was blocked by Germany goalkeeper Florian Müller before leading his teammates into a dance.

Romania beats Honduras 1-0 on return to Olympic soccer

Romania made a winning return to Olympic men’s soccer after 57 years.

A 1-0 victory over Honduras was clinched by Elvin Oliva’s own goal on Thursday at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium. Honduras finished fourth in the competition at the 2016 Olympics.

In the other Group B game, New Zealand beat South Korea 1-0.

Japan opens Olympic men’s soccer with 1-0 win over SAfrica

An empty stadium is not how Japanese athletes imagined competing for the first time in Tokyo at their home Olympics.

At least the men’s soccer team won on Thursday — a day before the opening ceremony of the pandemic-impacted games.

Takefusa Kubo scored the only goal with a curling strike off the post in the 71st minute that clinched a 1-0 victory over South Africa at the Tokyo Stadium.

New Zealand beats South Korea 1-0 in men’s Olympic soccer

Chris Wood’s goal gave New Zealand a 1-0 victory over South Korea at the start of the men’s Olympic soccer tournament on Thursday.

The Burnley striker scored in the 70th minute with his team’s first shot on target at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium where a few hundred fans were permitted because it is just outside Tokyo and not in the same state of emergency as Tokyo.

The 29-year-old Wood is one of New Zealand’s three overage players permitted in a squad comprised largely of players under the age of 23.