Olympic athlete tests positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8. (Reuters)

An unnamed athlete on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving here for the Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23.

The athlete, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed into a 14-day quarantine.

According to the latest COVID-19 Positive Case List published on Olympics.com , five other persons — four contractors from Japan and an official (non-resident of Japan) designated as a “Games-connected personnel” — has also tested positive.

With the latest figures, the total no of COVID-19 positive cases in Tokyo Games have reached 26 since July 1.