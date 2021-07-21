Novak Djokovic arrives in Tokyo for Olympics

July 21, 2021 3:37:07 pm
Tennis world number one, Novak Djokovic, arrived at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the Olympic Games.
Only last Thursday, Djokovic, 34, posted on Twitter saying he had booked his flight and was proud to represent Serbia at the Games in Tokyo.
If he wins gold in men’s singles and at the U.S. Open, he would be the first male tennis player to complete a “Golden Slam” — all four Grand Slam tournaments and the Olympics in the same calendar year.
Honored to play for my people and my country at the @Olympics! 🙏🏼🙌🏼 Wheels up, see you in Tokyo ✈️🇯🇵🇷🇸 @OKSrbije #TeamSerbia #Idemooo #Tokyo2020
Правац Олимпијада ✈️ Част ми је што сам део Олимпијског тима Србије 🙏🏼🙌🏼 Србија до Токија 💪🏼🇷🇸🇯🇵 #србијадотокија #идемооо pic.twitter.com/izrs0gFAVX
— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 20, 2021
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios are among the top men’s players who won’t be competing in the Olympics.
His previous best at an Olympics was bronze in Beijing in 2008.
