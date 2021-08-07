‘History scripted at Tokyo’: Indians celebrate as Neeraj Chopra wins maiden athletics Gold in Olympics for country

Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics. (AP)

As Neeraj Chopra won Gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw final at the Tokyo Olympics, words of praise came in from all quarters, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, ministers and sportspersons being among the thousands who took to Twitter to congratulate the Haryana-born athlete for his herculean effort.

Chopra’s throw of 87.58 metres in his second attempt virtually killed the competition early and helped him script history as he helped India bag its first ever Gold Medal in Athletics in the history of the Olympics.

He was also the second ever individual athlete to win a Gold Medal for India at the Olympics after Abhinav Bindra in 2008.

“History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well,” Modi tweeted.

“He (Chopra) played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold,” he said.

Chopra, who is from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, stunned the athletics world and ended India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra!Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1 .Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation’s dream. Thank you!

Also, welcome to the club – a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you. #IND National Anthem at Olympic Stadium in #Tokyo2020 Thank you @Neeraj_chopra1 #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/68zCrAX9Ka — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 7, 2021 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021

NEERAJ 🥇 CHOPRA India’s 🇮🇳 Golden Boy ! India’s Olympic History has been scripted! Your superbly soaring throw

deserves a Billion Cheers ! Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters.#Tokyo2020 @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/Xe6OYlCedq — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021

The Golden victory of Subedar Neeraj Chopra at the Olympic brings laurels for the Indian Army. He performed like a true soldier at the Olympics. It is indeed a historic and proud moment for the entire country including the Indian Armed Forces! Many congratulations to him! pic.twitter.com/nMfwXT9Tfy — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 7, 2021

नीरज ने जैवेलिन को पहुंचाया सूरज तक! India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj. Your javelin carried the tricolour 🇮🇳 all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian. What a moment for Indian sport!#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Athletics #Gold pic.twitter.com/FZ52Ti6EZc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 – pride of India & the Indian Army Thank you PM @narendramodi ji for constituting the Olympic Task Force & starting the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS). pic.twitter.com/I4dW58EFVY — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 7, 2021

What a day this is for Indian sports.

One of the most significant days in the history of Indian sports.

First ever athletics medal and a #goldmedal at that. Super Proud ! #NeerajChopra you are a champion ! pic.twitter.com/SzyilzUrKk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 7, 2021

Woooww!

He’s a rocket ,it’s a Gold and there are a billion tears of joy.

Such days don’t come easy. The first Indian ever to win a Olympic medal in Athletics and it is a #GoldMedal . #NeerajChopra you champion. We are so proud of you. Thank you for giving us so much joy. pic.twitter.com/2MHz2tht7F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 7, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF personnel celebrate in Jammu after Neeraj Chopra bagged first #TokyoOlympics2020 gold medal for India in Javelin throw pic.twitter.com/cBmPEdQrY8 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

#WATCH | Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij breaks into dance as javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, a native of Panipat, wins the first #Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/bW2v0B9Gbj — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

Neeraj Chopra will be given Rs 6 crore & a class I category job as per our policy. We will be building a Centre of Excellence for athletes in Panchkula, where he will be the head if he wants. He will be given a plot with 50% concession, like other players: Haryana CM ML Khattar pic.twitter.com/ZubViQdSQ1 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

With this, the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medal achieved in the 2012 London Games.