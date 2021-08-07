scorecardresearch
‘History scripted at Tokyo’: Indians celebrate as Neeraj Chopra wins maiden athletics Gold in Olympics for country

Neeraj Chopra was also the second ever individual athlete to win a Gold Medal for India at the Olympics after Abhinav Bindra in 2008.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 7, 2021 7:02:52 pm
Neeraj Chopra goldNeeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics. (AP)

As Neeraj Chopra won Gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw final at the Tokyo Olympics, words of praise came in from all quarters, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, ministers and sportspersons being among the thousands who took to Twitter to congratulate the Haryana-born athlete for his herculean effort.

Chopra’s throw of 87.58 metres in his second attempt virtually killed the competition early and helped him script history as he helped India bag its first ever Gold Medal in Athletics in the history of the Olympics.

He was also the second ever individual athlete to win a Gold Medal for India at the Olympics after Abhinav Bindra in 2008.

“History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well,” Modi tweeted.

“He (Chopra) played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold,” he said.

Chopra, who is from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, stunned the athletics world and ended India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

With this, the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medal achieved in the 2012 London Games.

