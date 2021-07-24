Manipur govt will give Rs 1 crore to Mirabai Chanu for her silver medal in Tokyo: CM Biren Singh

Mirabai Chanu scripted history in Tokyo on Saturday by winning the country’s first weightlifting silver in the 49kg category (Reuters)

Congratulating Mirabai Chanu for her silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday announced that the state government will give her Rs 1 crore for her stupendous achievement.

“The state government will give you a sum of Rs 1 crore. You won’t be collecting tickets at railway stations and in trains any more. I am reserving a special post for you. I am meeting the honourable home minister in the evening. I am not revealing more details now and keeping it a surprise for you,” Singh told Chanu on a video call soon after her medal-winning effort in Tokyo.

Singh, who was in a meeting of NESAC chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Shillong on Saturday, also told Chanu that as soon as the news of her achievement came in, everyone present in the conference room gave her a standing ovation.

“During the meeting, I broke the news of your achievement in front of all the chief ministers of the northeastern states. I told them that Mirabai Chanu has opened the tally for India in Olympics with a silver medal. On hearing the news, Amit Shah ji was so delighted and reached out for the microphone and said ‘It’s a moment of great pride for India’. Everyone along with Amit Shah ji gave you a standing ovation.”

Chanu told the CM that she was elated to win the silver medal and it was possible only because of the good wishes of the people of Manipur.

“I am so happy. Everyone in Manipur prayed for me and I have won a silver medal. I can’t be happier. People acknowledge our state now. I am thankful to everyone in Manipur for their support. I am here today only because of their support,” she said.

Chanu, who made history by winning the country’s first weightlifting silver in the 49kg category in Tokyo, has dedicated the medal to her country.

“Its really a dream come true for me. I would like to dedicate this medal to my country and would like to thank the billion prayers of all Indians which were with me during this journey,” she said in a statement which was shared from her Twitter account.