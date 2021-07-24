After missing medal in Rio, she wanted to quit the sport, says Olympic silver medalist Mirabai’s mother

Mirabai Chanu knew her third attempt in clean and jerk was ambitious. And futile. But she was elated after the lift was adjudged invalid, for she knew she had already been guaranteed a silver medal after lifting a combined 202 kg (87 in snatch and 115 in clean and jerk). With folded hands, she bowed down and waved at the sparse crowd before rushing to the tunnel into the embrace of the jubilant support staff. The buoyant, ever-smiling girl from Manipur had won just the fifth individual medal by an Indian at the games and the best performance by a weightlifter from her medal-starved nation.

China’s Zhihui Hou won the gold medal with the combined lift of 210 Kgs, an Olympic record, and Indonesian Cantika Aisah won the bronze medal with 194 Kgs.

It also completed a remarkable story of personal redemption. Five years ago, she had suffered heartbreak in the Rio Olympics when she could only complete one lift of 82 Kg in snatch before fluffing three failed attempts in clean and jerk. Understandable, thus, was the tension her family endured when watching her. Far away from Tokyo, in a village Nongthong Kakching in outer Imphal, she was watched on by parents Saikhom Tombi Devi and Saikhom Kriti Singh, besides her five siblings and cousins.

For them, it was a reward for their lives, an answer to their prayers, and a recompense for their sacrifices. “During the 2016 Rio Olympics, when I got the call from Mirabai and she told me about the result, I fainted. The whole family cried and Mirabai told me that she was nervous and also said she wanted to quit the sport,” recollected Devi to The Indian Express.

But they had persuaded her to keep pursuing her dreams. “We told her we will give full support but do not stop trying. It’s a struggle and you can’t quit in the middle of it. This silver medal is like a new life for Mirabai and all of us,” she added.

She is ready to welcome India’s fifth individual silver medallist with her favourite dishes. “I will be making her favourite Meiti dishes including Kangsoi (vegetable stew), Iromba (boiled vegetables with fermented fish) and Paknam (Banana flower with chickpea flour and fermented fish steam cooked in turmeric leaves),” said an elated Devi

Tense start

It was a tense start to the snatch category with Mirabai starting off with 84kg but Hou lifted 88kg. The Chinese had grabbed a runaway lead, but the rest formed a cluster, each differentiated by minuscule margins. American Elizabeth Delacruz then pulled 83 kg. The Manipuri lifter then opted for 87 kg, one kg less than what she lifted in last year’s national championships, in her second attempt. But Hou cut away from them with a lift of 92kg. However, both Delacruz and Mirabai failed their final attempts of 89kg. An energised Hou bettered her mark by two kilograms to essentially seal the deal.

In the clean and jerk category, as American Elizabeth Decriz failed all her attempts, Mirabai’s chances of finishing at least with a silver medal accelerated. She did so in style by lifting 110kg in her first effort before improving it by five more kilograms in the second. The third—at 117kg—was always going to be difficult.

It also caps a memorable journey from a humble family in Imphal. Making her early strides at the Khuman Lampak stadium in Imphal in 2006, she began to show her potential straightaway. In 2009, she became a national youth champion before making her senior camp debut in 2011. The youngest of six siblings, she went onto win a silver medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow with a total lift of 170 Kg in the then 48 kg category. It was her coming of age moment.

She has not turned back since. Prior to the Rio Olympics, she had lifted a total of 192 Kgs to break the 12-year-old then-national record of Kunjurani Devi. Post the disappointment in the Rio Olympics, she shrugged off her disappointment and became the world champion with a total lift of 184 Kg in Anaheim, the USA in 2017. A shoulder injury hampered her progress two years ago, soon after she had become an Olympic champion, but she fought back to emerge fourth in the world championships in Thailand in 2019.

Training on and off in the US, she clinched a world record of 119 Kg in clean and jerk for a total of 205 Kg to claim the bronze medal in the Asian Championships at Tashkent in April this year.