Mary Kom was clear winner: Kiren Rijiju

Thursday, July 29, 2021
By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 29, 2021 7:22:47 pm
Mary Kom, Mary Kom Tokyo Olympics, Mary Kom result controversy, Kiren RijijuColumbia's Valencia Victoria Ingrit Lorena raises hand of India's Mary Kom after the end of their bout in women's Fly (48-51kg) Round of 16, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, (PTI Photo)

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said boxer M C Mary Kom was the clear winner in Thursday’s pre-quarterfinals in the Tokyo Olympics but judges have their own calculations.

Six-time world champion Mary Kom’s pursuit of a second Olympic medal ended in the pre-quarterfinals in Tokyo as she went down to the 2016 edition’s bronze-medallist, Ingrit Valencia of Colombia, in a fiercely-fought showdown.

“Dear Mary Kom, you lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me you are always a champion! You have achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. You are a legend. India is proud of you. Boxing and Olympics will miss you,” the former sports minister said in a tweet.

He said for all Indians, Mary Kom “was the clear winner but judges have their own calculations”.

