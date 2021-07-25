Manika Batra overcomes 2-0 deficit to pull off an upset 4-3 win over World No 32

India’s top player in table tennis, Manika Batra recovered well on time to scalp higher-ranked Ukraine’s Margaryta Pesotska, ranked 32, in a thriller that went to the wire 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-6 in the second round of the women’s singles match at Tokyo Gymnasium Stadium on Sunday.

Margaryta, coached by her mother Margarita Anatoliina Pesotska, a former erstwhile USSR and Ukraine champion, took the first two games easily when the Indian looked down and out. However, Manika rallied well to bag the next two before conceding the fourth game.

With her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape cajoling her from the gallery as he was refused the official status which allows to sit by the court side, Manika unleashed her usual stuff of playing over, crashing unreturnable smashes and placing well as her higher ranker star from Ukraine succumbed in a match which took 56 minutes.