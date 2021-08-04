scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Lovlina Borgohain settles for bronze, loses 5-0 to Busenaz Surmeneli in semis

Lovlina Borgohains is the first Olympics medallist from Assam and the only boxing medal winner for India in Tokyo 2020.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 4, 2021 12:05:02 pm
Lovlina BorgohainLovlina Borgohain, of India, left, and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welter weight 64-69kg semifinal boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

India’s Lovlina Borgohain, 23, settles for an Olympic bronze medal after she lost her semifinal bout to reigning world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey 5-0 in the women’s 69kg category at the Kokugikan Arena On Wednesday.

The Assamese pugilist, a two-time bronze medallist at the world championships, entered the semis after beating Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen in the women’s welterweight bout earlier on Friday.

In Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Lovlina will be better remembered for chasing boxing history. On July 30, she assured herself of a bronze medal by making it to the semifinals in welterweight.

The warning in round two put her off. Till then Lovlina was fighting well and in her Olympic debut, Lovlina won a medal. That shows her real potential.
Even though she was outplayed, Lovlina also became India’s second woman boxer with an Olympic bronze after Mary Kom in the 2012 London Games.

Lovina’s bronze medal takes India’s medal tally to three after Mirabai Chanu’s bronze medal in women’s weightlifting on the first day on July 24 and PV Sindhu’s bronze in badminton women’s singles on August 1.

