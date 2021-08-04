Lovlina Borgohain settles for bronze, loses 5-0 to Busenaz Surmeneli in semis

Updated: August 4, 2021 12:05:02 pm
India’s Lovlina Borgohain, 23, settles for an Olympic bronze medal after she lost her semifinal bout to reigning world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey 5-0 in the women’s 69kg category at the Kokugikan Arena On Wednesday.
The Assamese pugilist, a two-time bronze medallist at the world championships, entered the semis after beating Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen in the women’s welterweight bout earlier on Friday.
In Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Lovlina will be better remembered for chasing boxing history. On July 30, she assured herself of a bronze medal by making it to the semifinals in welterweight.
The warning in round two put her off. Till then Lovlina was fighting well and in her Olympic debut, Lovlina won a medal. That shows her real potential.
src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/episode/16VGQOLX74Pz03ZYiiqxQv” width=”100%” height=”232″ frameBorder=”0″ allowtransparency=”true” allow=”encrypted-media”>
Even though she was outplayed, Lovlina also became India’s second woman boxer with an Olympic bronze after Mary Kom in the 2012 London Games.
Lovina’s bronze medal takes India’s medal tally to three after Mirabai Chanu’s bronze medal in women’s weightlifting on the first day on July 24 and PV Sindhu’s bronze in badminton women’s singles on August 1.
Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021
Dear @LovlinaBorgohai you have made our country proud! Congratulations on winning Olympic Bronze medal! We are extremely proud of your achievement!#Cheer4India https://t.co/YJ9mcmNTsI
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 4, 2021
Third medal in the Tokyo Olympics for India as @lovlinaborgohai bags a Bronze in Boxing. 🥉
On behalf of Hockey India, congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain for making the country proud. 👏🇮🇳
Image Courtesy: BFI_official/Twitter#Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #Bronze #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/li5usYtN1N
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Olympics News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-