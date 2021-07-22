Lovlina Borgohain: ‘Assam’s daughter’ prepares knockout punch

Athlete Name

Lovlina Borgohain

Qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in March 2020 by winning the Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament

Age

23

Discipline

Boxing (69 kg Welterweight)

Past milestones

Lovlina started training earnestly in 2012, under coach Padum Boro, after she impressed in the boxing trials held at her high school Barpathar Girls High School by Sports Authority of India.

Her big break came in 2018, when she was selected to the women’s boxing team for the Commonwealth Games. This call-up came after she won bronze medal at the 2018 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships. She won gold medal at 1st India Open International Boxing Tournament held in New Delhi and silver medal at 2nd India Open International Boxing Tournament held in Guwahati that year. In the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, she again won bronze. Last year, she was conferred the Arjuna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Family Background

Hailing from Assam’s Golaghat district, Lovlina Borgohain’s parents are Tiken and Mamoni Borgohain. Her father Tiken is a small-scale businessman. Lovlina’s elder twin sisters Licha and Lima also competed at the national level in kickboxing, but did not pursue it beyond that. Lovlina too started her career as a kickboxer, but switched to boxing later.

Trivia

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off a bicycle rally in support of Lovlina Borgohain, calling her ‘Assam’s daughter’ on the week the Tokyo Olympics was flagged off. Lovlina is the second boxer in the Olympics, after Shiva Thapa, to hail from Assam.