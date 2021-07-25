It is heartbreaking, admits Sathiyan on first round exit to lower ranked HK player

India’s A Sharath Kamal and Sutirtha Mukherjee will play their second-round singles matches in the table tennis event at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Monday.

Sharath, ranked 38, got a first-round bye and will take on Tiago Apolonia of Portugal who defeated Olajide Omotayo of Nigeria 11-7, 11-9, 11-6, 11-5 in the first round on Saturday.

Manika Batra, the top Indian women’s paddler at 62, stunned Ukraine’s Margaryta Pesotska, ranked 32, 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-6 in the second round in a marathon match that took 57 minutes.

The Delhi girl who is the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games women’s singles champion will clash with World No.14 Austria’s Sofia Polcanova in the next round.

On Saturday, the Sharath and Manika pair lost their mixed doubles first-round match on Saturday to the third-seeded pair of Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Chin from Taipei 8-11, 6-11, 5-11, 4-11.

In the second round of the men’s singles on Sunday, G Sathiyan, leading 3-1, went down 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 10-12, 6-11 to lower-ranked Lam Siu Hang of Hong Kong.

Sathiyan is quoted as saying on the TTFI website, “It is heartbreaking. I will come back stronger. I was aggressive and serving well but after the fourth game, he started slowing down and received better. When the rallies got longer, I felt the pressure and became passive from the fifth game onward. I played safe and that was my mistake,” and added, “Lam made fewer errors in the last two games and that made the difference.”

In her second round, Sutirtha faces Yu Fu of Portugal who at 42 years is one of the oldest competitors and the Chinese-born is representing her adopted country for the second time after competing in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Yu Fu who is ranked World No. 55 crashed out in the first round in Rio.

Sutirtha who is ranked world No. 95, registered a 5-11, 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-5 win over Linda Bergstrome of Sweden who is ranked 78.