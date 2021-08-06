scorecardresearch
Friday, August 06, 2021
IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from ‘high up’

By: Reuters | Tokyo |
August 6, 2021 9:54:13 am
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who left the Olympic Games in Tokyo and seeks asylum in Poland, attends a news conference in Warsaw, Poland August 5, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Darek Golik)

Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya’s Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday.

