Indian hockey ends 4-decade old medal draught in Olympic Games

India players celebrate a goal by Hardik Singh, center, during the men's field hockey bronze medal match against Germany at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Germany's Niklas Wellen, right, looks on during the celebration. (AP Photo/John Locher)

What a moment for Indian hockey! India beat Germany 5-4 in the Tokyo 2020 bronze medal match at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch on Thursday after a long wait of 41 years. This is India’s first Olympics medal in hockey after the 1980 Moscow Games.

Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal getters for world no.3 India. Germany’s goals were scored by Timur Oruz (2nd), Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th) and Lukas Windfeder (48th). Determined to clinch a medal, the Indians made one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game, fighting back from a two-goal deficit to turn the match in their favour.

Lukas Windfeder of Germany in action against Mandeep Singh of India. (REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo) Lukas Windfeder of Germany in action against Mandeep Singh of India. (REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

India now have four medals all bronze after Mirabai Chani (weightlifting), PV Sindhu (badminton) and Lovelina Borgohai (boxing) won it in the earlier days.

India coach Graham Reid had said the team’s performance in the medal round could have a global impact on field hockey. India is the second-most populated nation in the world, and Reid said it wouldn’t hurt the sport for its most successful Olympic nation to make some noise.

READ | ‘An emotional moment’: India end Olympic medal drought in men’s hockey

The Olympic medallists of India: P.R. Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar, Simranjeet Singh.

COACH – Graham Reid.