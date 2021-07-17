Quarantine not required, India shooters to start training from Monday

India will be represented by a record 15 shooters at the Tokyo Games. (File)

Not required to undergo any quarantine ahead of the Olympics, the Indian shooters will begin training at the venue from July 19, having got their rooms allotted at the games village after arriving in Tokyo in the wee hours of Saturday.

The shooting events will be held at the Asaka Shooting Range, which is located in Saitama Prefecture, north west Tokyo. The venue also hosted the shooting competition at the 1964 Olympics.

“They have settled down at the village, rooms are being allotted at the Games Village and they will begin training from 19th July. There is no quarantine or any isolation required as they have arrived from Croatia,” National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary Rajiv Bhatia told PTI.

The federation office-bearer said the formalities on arrival at the Narita international airport were carried out smoothly and the contingent did not face any major issue there, with provisions for social distancing in place.

“It still took about eight hours from landing at Tokyo to getting rooms at the village — four and half hours at the airport and three and half hours of travel. Rooms have been given on twin sharing basis to the athletes and support staff,” another NRAI official said.

On Monday, the shooters might visit the range to get a feel of the Games.

“There is jet leg after the long flight from Europe. So they will train after taking proper rest. They might check out the range tomorrow.”

The Olympics are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, with the shooting events starting a day after the opening ceremony and covering the first 10 days of the extravaganza, which will be held without spectators owing to the pandemic.

Members of other disciplines arriving from India and few other nations hit hard by the coronavirus are supposed to do a three-day mandatory quarantine on arriving in the Japanese capital.

The Indian shooting team left Zagreb on Friday after completing an 80-long competition-cum-training stint in the Balkan nation.

In Amsterdam, its stopover before taking the flight to Tokyo, the 13-member pistol and rifle team were joined by the two skeet shooters — Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh — who were training in Italy.

The Indian contingent had shifted base to Zagreb in May as it was considered safer for them to train there at a time when the country reeled under a devastating second wave of the pandemic.

During their stay in Croatia, the Indian shooters took part in the European Championships in Osijek, from May 29 to June 6, before participating in the last World Cup before the Olympics, from June 22 to July 3, at the same venue.

The Indian team has eight rifle, five pistol and two skeet shooters, besides coaches and support staff members.

Before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, Indian shooters consistently dominated the sport, finishing top of the table in four ISSF World Cups in 2019.