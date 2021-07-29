India at a glance on Day 6: Debutant Satish sails into quarterfinals, end of the road for Mary Kom

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Satish Kumar of India in action against Ricardo Brown of Jamaica. (Reuters)

India’s first super heavyweight (+91kg) boxer to compete in the Olympics, Satish Kumar, eased into the quarterfinals of his debut Games, but the iconic M C Mary Kom (51kg) just didn’t have luck on her side as she bowed out with a last-16 stage loss here on Thursday.

Satish defeated imposing Jamaican Ricardo Brown in a battle of the debutants, prevailing 4-1, a comfortable win for the 32-year-old Army man despite the split verdict.

Mary Kom, on the other hand, ended up on the losing side despite winning two of the three rounds against Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia, an old foe she had beaten twice before this evening.

Satish was the first to take the ring among the two and two-time Asian Championships bronze-winner, who has been a multiple-time national champion, was helped by Brown’s poor footwork throughout the bout though he did end up sustaining two cuts — one on his forehead and the other on his chin.

“He got cuts because of three head butts during the bout. But it was a very measured performance by Satish, he could have been in trouble had Brown connected because he was huge and powerful,” Indian boxing’s High Performance Director Santiago Nieva told PTI. Next up for Satish is Uzebkistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov, the reigning world and Asian champion. Jalolov out-punched Azerbaijan’s Mahammad Abdullayev 5-0 in his last-16 bout.

India at a glance in Tokyo Olympics:

Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics on day six of competitions here on Thursday.

Archery:

======

*Atanu Das beat Deng Yu-Cheng (Chinese Taipei) 6-4 in men’s individual first round; beat Oh Jin Hyek (Korea) in shoot-off in second round to qualify for pre-quarterfinals.

Badminton:

=======

*P V Sindhu beat Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) 21-15 21-13 in women’s singles round of 16 match.

Boxing:

=====

*Satish Kumar beat Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) 4-1 in men’s +91kg round of 16 match.

*M C Mary Kom lost to Ingrit Lorena Valencia (Colombia) 2-3 in women’s 51kg round of 16 bout.

Golf:

====

*Anirban Lahiri at tied 8th and Udayan Mane at last spot after first round in men’s individual stroke play.

Hockey:

=====

*India beat Argentina 3-1 men’s Pool A match.

Rowing:

======

*Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished fifth in Final B (non medal round) and 11th overall in men’s lightweight double sculls event.

Sailing:

======

*KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar 16th and 7th in Race 5 and 6 in men’s skiff 49er; 17th overall.

*Nethra Kumanan 22nd and 20th in Race 7 and 8 in women’s laser radial; 31st overall.

*Vishnu Saravanan 27th and 23rd in Race 7 and 8 in men’s laser; 23rd overall.

Shooting:

=======

*Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat 5th and 25th in women’s 25m pistol qualification (precision).

Swimming:

========

*Sajan Prakash 46th overall after finishing second in his heat in Men’s 100m Butterfly; failed to qualify for semifinals.