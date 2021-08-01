‘New yardstick of excellence’: India hails P V Sindhu for scripting history with second Olympic medal win

Soon after P V Sindhu bagged the bronze medal by defeating China’s He Bingjiao, words of praise poured in from all quarters, with the President, the Prime Minister, ministers and sportspersons congratulating the ace shuttler.

Sindhu scripted history with her victory, becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

President Ram Nath Kovind hailed Sindhu as the “new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence” and for “bringing glory to India”.

P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021

Congratulating Sindhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians.”

We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed Sindhu for her “unparalleled commitment and devotion towards the game”.

Among the central ministers who congratulated Sindhu for her win are Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya, Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra

Pradhan.

Congratulations on scripting history at the #Olympics #PVSindhu The first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. Your bronze medal win has charged up an entire nation. 🥉 pic.twitter.com/AXGHKe3wlU — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 1, 2021

Heartiest congratulations to our shining star, #PVSindhu 👏 Her impressive game today was very exciting and has captured the hearts of 130 crore Indians 🏸 She has made the country proud 🇮🇳#OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/TaW5OoWVL4 — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 1, 2021

Fantastic game by India’s Badminton player @Pvsindhu1! Congratulations to her for the Bronze medal in the #Olympics. She has made the country proud on several occasions by achieving remarkable success. Today she has done it again! #TokyoOlympics2020 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 1, 2021

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also had words of praise for Sindhu.

Former Olympic medalist and BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also congratulated Rathore. “Splendid performance! Many congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for winning #Bronze,” he wrote.

Splendid performance! Many congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for winning #Bronze She is the 1st Indian woman to have won two individual medals at #Olympics. pic.twitter.com/D8IcFIqLqj — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 1, 2021

Former Indian cricketer, while congratulating Sindhu, sought to strike a chord of communal harmony and highlight the fact that sports is a great unifier. “Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu, Sabko jodein #PVSindhu . First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Congratulations on the #Bronze,” he wrote.

Former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman and Venkatesh Prasad as well as Team India stars Krunal Pandya and Ishant Sharma were also among the thousands who took to social media to congratulate Sindhu after her win.