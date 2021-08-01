scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 01, 2021
‘New yardstick of excellence’: India hails P V Sindhu for scripting history with second Olympic medal win

Words of praise are pouring in from all quarters, with the President, the Prime Minister, ministers and sportspersons congratulating the ace shuttler.

By: Sports Desk |
August 1, 2021 7:29:05 pm
P V SindhuP V Sindhu (Reuters)

Soon after P V Sindhu bagged the bronze medal by defeating China’s He Bingjiao, words of praise poured in from all quarters, with the President, the Prime Minister, ministers and sportspersons congratulating the ace shuttler.

Sindhu scripted history with her victory, becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

President Ram Nath Kovind hailed Sindhu as the “new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence” and for “bringing glory to India”.

Congratulating Sindhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed Sindhu for her “unparalleled commitment and devotion towards the game”.

Among the central ministers who congratulated Sindhu for her win are Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya, Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra
Pradhan.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also had words of praise for Sindhu.

Former Olympic medalist and BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also congratulated Rathore. “Splendid performance! Many congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for winning #Bronze,” he wrote.

Former Indian cricketer, while congratulating Sindhu, sought to strike a chord of communal harmony and highlight the fact that sports is a great unifier. “Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu, Sabko jodein #PVSindhu . First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.  Congratulations on the #Bronze,” he wrote.

Former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman and Venkatesh Prasad as well as Team India stars Krunal Pandya and Ishant Sharma were also among the thousands who took to social media to congratulate Sindhu after her win.

