India hails Mirabai Chanu as she wins nation’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics

Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women’s 49 Kg weightlifting event on Saturday, winning India’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She became only the fifth individual silver medallist in Olympics for India.

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

You didn’t just lift weights and pick a medal there, champion. You lifted a nation that needed to find joy and you did it with the widest smile. Take a bow @mirabai_chanu #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) July 24, 2021

Bajrang Punia was one of those who said that Mirabai’s medal on the opening day is set to set the tone for the Indian contingent.

Congratulations for a beautiful opening on medal tally @mirabai_chanu . This 🥈medal is a morale boost for our Indian contingent. Thank you for a spectacular performance…… jai hind pic.twitter.com/GY2PNMyap1 — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) July 24, 2021

Virender Sehwag was one of the cricketers who were first to celebrate Mirabai’s medal

Ghazab.

Bhartiya Naari Sab par Bhaari.#MirabaiChanu , remember the name.

Thank you for making us all proud @mirabai_chanu , and winning us a Silver at the Olympics. Many more to come. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/2KQwMvNuRz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 24, 2021

Dinesh Karthik

The first one is here!

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu for winning a silver medal 🥈 in weightlifting for India.

Proud moment!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/MhSeAtnvDS — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 24, 2021

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Our first medal on Day One and what a warrior to bring it home! @mirabai_chanu, that Silver is worth its weight in Gold. 🥈 #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) July 24, 2021

Dipa Karmakar

Our first medalist is here! @mirabai_chanu‘s gold attempt at that silver! 👏👏👏 Superb!!! — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) July 24, 2021

