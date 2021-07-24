India hails Mirabai Chanu as she wins nation’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics

Updated: July 24, 2021 1:23:59 pm
Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women’s 49 Kg weightlifting event on Saturday, winning India’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She became only the fifth individual silver medallist in Olympics for India.
Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021
You didn’t just lift weights and pick a medal there, champion. You lifted a nation that needed to find joy and you did it with the widest smile. Take a bow @mirabai_chanu #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020
— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) July 24, 2021
India Lifts Silver
First medal at #Tokyo2020 for @mirabai_chanu in 49 Kg Women’s Weightlifting. We are proud of her achievement. #Cheer4India @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @WeAreTeamIndia @PIB_India @ddsportschannel @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/M0IK5jH4OD
— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 24, 2021
Bajrang Punia was one of those who said that Mirabai’s medal on the opening day is set to set the tone for the Indian contingent.
Congratulations for a beautiful opening on medal tally @mirabai_chanu . This 🥈medal is a morale boost for our Indian contingent. Thank you for a spectacular performance…… jai hind pic.twitter.com/GY2PNMyap1
— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) July 24, 2021
Virender Sehwag was one of the cricketers who were first to celebrate Mirabai’s medal
Ghazab.
Bhartiya Naari Sab par Bhaari.#MirabaiChanu , remember the name.
Thank you for making us all proud @mirabai_chanu , and winning us a Silver at the Olympics. Many more to come. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/2KQwMvNuRz
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 24, 2021
The first one is here!
Congratulations @mirabai_chanu for winning a silver medal 🥈 in weightlifting for India.
Proud moment!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/MhSeAtnvDS
— DK (@DineshKarthik) July 24, 2021
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Our first medal on Day One and what a warrior to bring it home! @mirabai_chanu, that Silver is worth its weight in Gold. 🥈 #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020
— Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) July 24, 2021
Dipa Karmakar
Our first medalist is here! @mirabai_chanu‘s gold attempt at that silver! 👏👏👏 Superb!!!
— Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) July 24, 2021
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh
What a day! What a win for India. Mirabai Chanu wins silver in Weightlifting Women’s 49kg category, India open tally in Tokyo Olympics. You have made the country proud today.
Bravo 👏🏼 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/g4mCI9CmqE
— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 24, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Olympics News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-