Saturday, July 24, 2021
India hails Mirabai Chanu as she wins nation’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics

Mirabai Chanu, India's first medallist at Tokyo Olympics, has become only the fifth individual silver medallist in Olympics from the nation.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 24, 2021 1:23:59 pm
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 49kg - Group A - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India reacts. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women’s 49 Kg weightlifting event on Saturday, winning India’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She became only the fifth individual silver medallist in Olympics for India.

Bajrang Punia was one of those who said that Mirabai’s medal on the opening day is set to set the tone for the Indian contingent.

Virender Sehwag was one of the cricketers who were first to celebrate Mirabai’s medal

Dinesh Karthik

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Dipa Karmakar

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh

