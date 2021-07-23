India cheers Tokyo Olympics contingent

The Tokyo Games were thrown open with a grand opening ceremony in Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium on Friday night. India had 19 of their athletes represent the country in the opening ceremony of the grand event on Friday. Boxing great MC Mary Kom and Indian hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh were the flag-bearers at Japan’s Olympic Stadium.

This is India’s 25th appearance at the Olympics. This is also the biggest ever Indian team at the Olympics.

Some former Olympians from the country said how their hearts swelled with pride on seeing the opening ceremony, be it four years or 36 years since they were on the Olympics stage.

It is a feeling of immense pride and honour to watch and cheer for the athletes of our Motherland at the opening ceremony of @Tokyo2020 !#Olympics #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/abtEPXD4uX — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) July 23, 2021

PT Usha and Dipa Karmakar were among those to tweet their TV screens during the opening ceremony.

Nothing comes close to the feeling of representing your country at the Olympics.

Wishing #TeamIndia all the best for #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/jlSOZyNEHw — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) July 23, 2021

India’s leading cricketers have also sent their wishes to India’s Olympics contingent.

Extending my warm wishes to the athletes representing India at the Tokyo Olympics. You all are champions already for having made it to this stage. My best wishes for your endeavors in the mega-event! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 23, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina were among those who lent their support on Twitter

Wishing team india all the very best for #TokyoOlympics. Go get it guys, whole nation is cheering for you 🇮🇳 #Tokyo2020 @WeAreTeamIndia https://t.co/eYwUvin6gE — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 23, 2021

Meanwhile, four Congress MPs from Kerala decided to honour India’s athletes in a different way on Friday.

Delhi: Four Congress MPs from Kerala wore blue t-shirts with ‘India’ written on their back, to support the Indian contingent at Tokyo #Olympics pic.twitter.com/hjSiFREnfZ — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

As the rest of the country also joins in to wish the best for India’s most elite sportspersons for the next three weeks or so, keep your eyes on the Tokyo Olympics for some history being scripted.