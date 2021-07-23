scorecardresearch
India cheers Tokyo Olympics contingent

This is India's 25th appearance at the Olympics. This is also the biggest ever Indian team at the Olympics.

By: Sports Desk |
July 23, 2021 8:05:19 pm
MC Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh were India's flag-bearers. (AP)

The Tokyo Games were thrown open with a grand opening ceremony in Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium on Friday night. India had 19 of their athletes represent the country in the opening ceremony of the grand event on Friday. Boxing great MC Mary Kom and Indian hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh were the flag-bearers at Japan’s Olympic Stadium.

Some former Olympians from the country said how their hearts swelled with pride on seeing the opening ceremony, be it four years or 36 years since they were on the Olympics stage.

PT Usha and Dipa Karmakar were among those to tweet their TV screens during the opening ceremony.

India’s leading cricketers have also sent their wishes to India’s Olympics contingent.

Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina were among those who lent their support on Twitter

Meanwhile, four Congress MPs from Kerala decided to honour India’s athletes in a different way on Friday.

As the rest of the country also joins in to wish the best for India’s most elite sportspersons for the next three weeks or so, keep your eyes on the Tokyo Olympics for some history being scripted.

