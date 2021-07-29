Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 6 Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker and Mary Kom in action

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: India will continue its search for the second medal as star shuttler PV Sindhu and shooter Manu Bhaker continue their journey on Thursday. While Sindhu will face Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16, Bhaker will compete in women’s 25m pistol qualification. Also in action will be boxer Mary Kom.
Elsewhere, Indian men’s hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will clash against defending Olympic Champions Argentina after their 3-0 win over Spain. Boxers Mary Kom, Satish Kumar will be seen in their respective Round of 16 action. After Mirabai Chanu won the first medal for India on the opening day of the Tokyo Games, hopes of a second medal continue to grow.
Remaining matches on Day 6 for India: HOCKEY – India vs Argentina Men’s Match: 6:00 AM | BADMINTON – PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt: 6:15 AM | ARCHERY – Atanu Das Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations: 7:31 AM | GOLF – Men’s Round 1 – Udayan Mane: 7:39 AM | SAILING – Vishnu Saravan in Laser Men Race 7 & 8, KC Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar in 49er Men Race 5 & 6: 8:35 AM | SAILING – Nethra Kumanan in Laser Radial Women Race 7 & 8: 8:48 AM | BOXING – Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown Men’s Super Heavy (+91 kg) – R16: 8:48 AM | BOXING – Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia: 15:36 PM | SWIMMING – Sajan Prakash Men’s 100m butterfly Heat 2: 16:16 PM
Rahi Sarnobat finishes her precision qualification round. 96,97,94 for an average of 9.567. Final standings after precision round will be known once all shooters have shot their rounds. She finishes with a total score of 287 after the precision round.
This will be an important hour for India. Sindhu plays her first knockout round match in Tokyo Olympics as she takes on Mia Blichfeldt in Round of 16 clash. Hockey team taking on Olympic champions Argentina.
India take on reigning champions Argentina. A win for India today guarantees them entry into quarterfinals.
India are in all white with a lovely tricolour trim around the sides. Argentina are in black with shades of light blue at the bottom of the shirt.
Rahi Sarnobat has finished her second series of 10-shots. She has accumulated a total of 97/100 points. She finishes second series at the sixth spot.
Rahi Sarnobat gets 96 in the first series of the women's 25m pistol precision round. Currently, placed 7th, she goes 10, 10, 10 to close the gap with the leaders and move up to fourth. But a nine brings her back down.
Anirban Lahiri is T22nd, Udayan Mane will start after 2 hours. Lahiri opens his account with a bogey in Hole 1. It's just a start, we still have a long way to go.
In India's best Olympics show in rowing, Arjun Lal, Arvind Singh finish 11th in men's lightweight double sculls.
Dattu Bhokanal had a 13th placed finish at Rio 2016 for India's previous best at the Games in rowing. Arvind Singh/Arjun Jat Lal had already bettered that by reaching final B. They finish 11th overall.
Day 6 begins with rowing for India as Arjun Lal, Arvind Singh take part in men's lightweight double sculls. At the halfway stage India are fifth in the race -- eleventh overall.
Rahi Sarnobat's campaign in the women's 25m pistol has begun with the qualification precision round. Manu Bhaker is yet to begin.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 6 of Tokyo Olympics. Another day of big names lined up. Our Olympic reporter Mihir Vasavda makes sure you don't miss out on any important update from Tokyo.
Day 6: While Manu Bhasker returns to shooting action after disappointment in mixed event, Indian men hockey team focus on their match against reigning champions Argentina after their 3-0 win over Spain. Shuttler PV Sindhu and boxers Mary Kom, Satish Kumar will be seen in their respective Round of 16 action. Stay tuned for live updates from Tokyo.