Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 6 Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker and Mary Kom in action

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 6 Live Updates.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: India will continue its search for the second medal as star shuttler PV Sindhu and shooter Manu Bhaker continue their journey on Thursday. While Sindhu will face Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16, Bhaker will compete in women’s 25m pistol qualification. Also in action will be boxer Mary Kom.

Elsewhere, Indian men’s hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will clash against defending Olympic Champions Argentina after their 3-0 win over Spain. Boxers Mary Kom, Satish Kumar will be seen in their respective Round of 16 action. After Mirabai Chanu won the first medal for India on the opening day of the Tokyo Games, hopes of a second medal continue to grow.

Remaining matches on Day 6 for India: HOCKEY – India vs Argentina Men’s Match: 6:00 AM | BADMINTON – PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt: 6:15 AM | ARCHERY – Atanu Das Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations: 7:31 AM | GOLF – Men’s Round 1 – Udayan Mane: 7:39 AM | SAILING – Vishnu Saravan in Laser Men Race 7 & 8, KC Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar in 49er Men Race 5 & 6: 8:35 AM | SAILING – Nethra Kumanan in Laser Radial Women Race 7 & 8: 8:48 AM | BOXING – Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown Men’s Super Heavy (+91 kg) – R16: 8:48 AM | BOXING – Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia: 15:36 PM | SWIMMING – Sajan Prakash Men’s 100m butterfly Heat 2: 16:16 PM