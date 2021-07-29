scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 6 Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker and Mary Kom in action

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: India continue its search for the second medal on Thursday

By: Sports Desk Written by Mihir Vasavda | Tokyo |
Updated: July 29, 2021 6:17:14 am
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 6 Live Updates.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: India will continue its search for the second medal as star shuttler PV Sindhu and shooter Manu Bhaker continue their journey on Thursday. While Sindhu will face Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16, Bhaker will compete in women’s 25m pistol qualification. Also in action will be boxer Mary Kom.

Elsewhere, Indian men’s hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will clash against defending Olympic Champions Argentina after their 3-0 win over Spain. Boxers Mary Kom, Satish Kumar will be seen in their respective Round of 16 action. After Mirabai Chanu won the first medal for India on the opening day of the Tokyo Games, hopes of a second medal continue to grow.

Remaining matches on Day 6 for India: HOCKEY – India vs Argentina Men’s Match: 6:00 AM | BADMINTON – PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt: 6:15 AM | ARCHERY – Atanu Das Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations: 7:31 AM | GOLF – Men’s Round 1 – Udayan Mane: 7:39 AM | SAILING – Vishnu Saravan in Laser Men Race 7 & 8, KC Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar in 49er Men Race 5 & 6: 8:35 AM | SAILING – Nethra Kumanan in Laser Radial Women Race 7 & 8: 8:48 AM | BOXING – Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown Men’s Super Heavy (+91 kg) – R16: 8:48 AM | BOXING – Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia: 15:36 PM | SWIMMING – Sajan Prakash Men’s 100m butterfly Heat 2: 16:16 PM

Live Blog

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 6 Live Updates:

06:14 (IST)29 Jul 2021
Shooting: Rahi finishes precision qualification round

Rahi Sarnobat finishes her precision qualification round. 96,97,94 for an average of 9.567. Final standings after precision round will be known once all shooters have shot their rounds. She finishes with a total score of 287 after the precision round.

06:09 (IST)29 Jul 2021
Badminton: PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt

This will be an important hour for India. Sindhu plays her first knockout round match in Tokyo Olympics as she takes on Mia Blichfeldt in Round of 16 clash. Hockey team taking on Olympic champions Argentina.

06:06 (IST)29 Jul 2021
Hockey: India vs Argentina

India take on reigning champions Argentina. A win for India today guarantees them entry into quarterfinals.

India are in all white with a lovely tricolour trim around the sides. Argentina are in black with shades of light blue at the bottom of the shirt.

05:57 (IST)29 Jul 2021
Shooting: Rahi in second series

Rahi Sarnobat has finished her second series of 10-shots. She has accumulated a total of 97/100 points. She finishes second series at the sixth spot.

05:55 (IST)29 Jul 2021
Shooting: Rahi in first series

Rahi Sarnobat gets 96 in the first series of the women's 25m pistol precision round. Currently, placed 7th, she goes 10, 10, 10 to close the gap with the leaders and move up to fourth. But a nine brings her back down.

05:49 (IST)29 Jul 2021
Golf: Anirban Lahiri

Anirban Lahiri is T22nd, Udayan Mane will start after 2 hours. Lahiri opens his account with a bogey in Hole 1. It's just a start, we still have a long way to go.

05:45 (IST)29 Jul 2021
Rowing: India finish 11th

In India's best Olympics show in rowing, Arjun Lal, Arvind Singh finish 11th in men's lightweight double sculls.

Dattu Bhokanal had a 13th placed finish at Rio 2016 for India's previous best at the Games in rowing. Arvind Singh/Arjun Jat Lal had already bettered that by reaching final B. They finish 11th overall.

05:43 (IST)29 Jul 2021
Rowing: Arjun Lal, Arvind Singh

Day 6 begins with rowing for India as Arjun Lal, Arvind Singh take part in men's lightweight double sculls. At the halfway stage India are fifth in the race -- eleventh overall.

05:40 (IST)29 Jul 2021
Shooting: Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker

Rahi Sarnobat's campaign in the women's 25m pistol has begun with the qualification precision round. Manu Bhaker is yet to begin.

05:24 (IST)29 Jul 2021
Day 6 LIVE:

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 6 of Tokyo Olympics. Another day of big names lined up. Our Olympic reporter Mihir Vasavda makes sure you don't miss out on any important update from Tokyo. 

Day 6: While Manu Bhasker returns to shooting action after disappointment in mixed event, Indian men hockey team focus on their match against reigning champions Argentina after their 3-0 win over Spain. Shuttler PV Sindhu and boxers Mary Kom, Satish Kumar will be seen in their respective Round of 16 action. Stay tuned for live updates from Tokyo.

India's gun totting teens looked so shaken that they could barely utter a word after the team drew a blank on Tuesday. Some choked while talking, a few held back their tears, and all of them were visibly distraught. “They have fallen prey to the infamous Olympic pressure,” National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh said.

Hours later, two of the biggest names at the Tokyo Olympics had a simple message for athletes who succumb to pressure at this level: It’s okay. Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka were predicted to leave a lasting impression on the Tokyo Olympics. And they did — but just not in a way many had imagined. (READ FULL STORY)

India shooting Tokyo Olympics, India shooting coach controversy, Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Yeshahswini Deswal, Abhishek Verma, Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Anjum Moudgil, Deepak Kumar Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary during the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Tokyo Olympics. (PTI)

