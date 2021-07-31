In Muktsar, Kamalpreet Kaur’s parents distribute ladoos

The phones at the Kaur household in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab haven’t stopped ringing even for a moment since morning. Kamalpreet Kaur’s parents have been swamped with calls after their daughter earned a sport in the final of the discus throw event. Her last and best throw of 64m earned the 25-year-old an automatic qualification for the Monday’s final.

The parents, both farmers, aren’t aware about the fine details of their daughter’s sport but that hasn’t stopped them from supporting her endeavours. Mother Rajinder Kaur recalls how they would spend sleepless nights when their daughter travelled alone in crowded train compartments for various meets across the country.“She would tell me some athletes would fly down for the competition in South India. But our situation was so bad that we could not even imagine buying flight tickets for my daughter. We could not travel with her because the crops need to be tended to. I and my husband would just stay awake all night and check on her. We would go to bed only after confirming that she’s reached her venue safely,” Rajinder told The Indian Express.

Watch:



Rajinder says she feels relieved that all those sleepless nights finally helped her daughter reach the finals of the biggest sporting event on the globe. Although the final is still a few days away, Kamalpreet’s parents thought it wouldn’t be fair to send fellow villagers, visiting them since morning, empty-handed.

“We are distributing ladoos already in the village. Our daughter will surely do well in the finals and there will more varieties of sweets then. Our doors will be open to that day. We The villagers are planning to watch the finals at our place,” said Rajinder.