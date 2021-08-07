Himachal CM announces Rs 1 crore for hockey player Varun Kumar

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Friday announced an award of Rs 1 crore for Varun Kumar, a resident of of Dalhousie in Chamba district who is also part of the Indian men’s hockey team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Thakur made the announced in the Vidhan Sabha on the fifth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Apart from the Rs 1 crore cash award, Varun will be appointed as deputy superintendent of police, Thakur added. The CM said that it was matter of pride for the the state that a player from Himachal was a part of the Olympics team.

Congress MLA from Dalhousie Asha Kumari informed the House that Varun Kumar’s family had shifted to Jalandhar in Punjab a few years ago. She urged the CM to provide better sports facilities in Chamba district so that other players may get proper training near their homes. She also demanded a sports academy for Dalhousie.

Asha Kumari informed the House that Varun, who hails from Gaddi community, was named man of the match in the World Junior hockey Championship.

Rs 6 cr budget for forest fires: Minister

Government has made a provision of over Rs 6 crore in budget to put out forest fires, Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania informed the Assembly, replying to a query by Barsar Congress MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal.