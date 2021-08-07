scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 07, 2021
Must Read

Himachal CM announces Rs 1 crore for hockey player Varun Kumar

The CM said that it was matter of pride for the the state that a player from Himachal was a part of the Olympics team.

Written by Om Prakash Thakur | Shimla |
August 7, 2021 8:26:46 am
varun kumar, varun kumar india hockey, varun kumar tokyo olympics, varun kumar cash reward hp govt, cm jai ram thakurVarun Kumar of India in action against Cedric Charlier of Belgium. (Reuters)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Friday announced an award of Rs 1 crore for Varun Kumar, a resident of of Dalhousie in Chamba district who is also part of the Indian men’s hockey team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Thakur made the announced in the Vidhan Sabha on the fifth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Apart from the Rs 1 crore cash award, Varun will be appointed as deputy superintendent of police, Thakur added. The CM said that it was matter of pride for the the state that a player from Himachal was a part of the Olympics team.

Congress MLA from Dalhousie Asha Kumari informed the House that Varun Kumar’s family had shifted to Jalandhar in Punjab a few years ago. She urged the CM to provide better sports facilities in Chamba district so that other players may get proper training near their homes. She also demanded a sports academy for Dalhousie.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Asha Kumari informed the House that Varun, who hails from Gaddi community, was named man of the match in the World Junior hockey Championship.

Rs 6 cr budget for forest fires: Minister

Government has made a provision of over Rs 6 crore in budget to put out forest fires, Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania informed the Assembly, replying to a query by Barsar Congress MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Olympics News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 07: Latest News

Advertisement