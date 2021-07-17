Germany walk off in Tokyo Olympics friendly after alleged racist abuse

Germany players walking off the pitch during their friendly against Honduras. (Twitter/DFB)

The German men’s Olympic soccer team left the pitch five minutes before the end of their warm-up game against Honduras in Wakayama, Japan on Saturday after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused.

The game, played behind closed doors in three 30-minute periods, was tied at 1-1 at the time of the incident, which the Honduras national team said was a misunderstanding.

“The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused,” the national team said on Twitter.

Germany’s Olympic soccer coach and former international Stefan Kuntz added here “When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option.”

Germany begin their Olympic Group D campaign against Brazil on July 22, while Honduras will take on Romania in their Group B opener.