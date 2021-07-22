Fouaad Mirza: Equestrian rider making historic Olympic appearance

Athlete Name: Fouaad Mirza

Age: 29

Discipline: Equestrian

Past milestones:

Fouaad Mirza won a silver medal at the Equestrian Jumping Final at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. Mirza claimed a silver medal in Individual Eventing – becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the Asian Games, since 1982. Apart from the individual honour, Mirza also finished second in the Team Eventing. A year later, in 2019, the athlete won his second international trophy when he clinched a gold medal at the CCI3*-2 event held at Strzegom in Poland.

Mirza qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after finishing first in South East Asia, Oceania group in January 2020. He became the first Indian equestrian in the last 20 years to qualify for the Olympics. Fouaad Mirza is India’s third-ever entry in Equestrian at the Olympics, after Indrajit Lamba’s appearance in 1996 and Imtiaz Anees in 2000.

Family background:

It was no surprise that Fouaad Mirza rode horses at a very young age, with his father – Dr Hasneyn Mirza, being an equestrian veterinarian and a sixth-generation horseman. Evidently, horses were always a part of Fouaad’s life and he began to ride horses at the young age of 5.

He would ride a horse after school and his passion for riding horses naturally grew. Soon, his passion for horse-riding started growing, which eventually resulted in him taking up the sport professionally.

Trivia:

Fouaad holds degrees in Psychology and Business from England.