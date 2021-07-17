scorecardresearch
Covid-19 case found at athletes’ village, raising fears ahead of Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics has registered its first Covid-19 case in the Olympic Village six days before the Games open.

By: Reuters |
Updated: July 17, 2021 10:00:03 am
Tokyo olympics, Tokyo 2020, Olympics in Tokyo, No sex in Tokyo 2020, No partying in Tokyo 2020The 11,000-odd athletes were already told that their stay inside the Village will be shorter than usual – they will be allowed inside only five days before their events and will have to leave within two days after their competition is over. (FILE)

A person has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes’ village, organisers said on Saturday, adding to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is involved in organising the Games had tested positive. He would not reveal the person’s nationality, citing privacy concerns.

Read: Explained: What happens if an athlete tests Covid-19 positive at Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, is being held mostly without spectators and under tight quarantine rules.

Athletes are just starting to arrive for the Games which run July 23 through Aug. 8.Japan’s public has been lukewarm about the Games amid a resurgence in new coronavirus infections and worries that an influx of foreign visitors may help turn the Tokyo Olympics into a super-spreader event, which in turn could put further strain on Japan’s already stretched medical system.

