‘Dream come true…would dedicate this medal to my country’: Mirabai Chanu after winning silver

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu reacts after an attempt in the women's 49 Kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

Mirabai Chanu, who gave India a perfect start at the Tokyo Olympics by winning the country’s first weightlifting silver in the 49kg category on Saturday, said it was a dream come true for her and she would like to dedicate the medal to her country.

“Its really a dream come true for me. I would like to dedicate this medal to my country and would like to thank the billion prayers of all Indians which were with me during this journey,” said Chanu in a statement which was shared from her Twitter account.

I am really happy on winning silver medal in #Tokyo2020 for my country 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gPtdhpA28z — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 24, 2021

Thanking the government, Ministry of Sports, SAI, IOA, Weightlifting Federation of India, Railways, OGQ, sponsors and marketing agency IOS for their continuous support, Chanu also expressed her gratitude to her coach and support staff.

“I would like to give special thanks to my coach Vijay Sharma sir and support staff for their continuous hardwork, motivation and training. Thank you once again entire weightlifting fraternity and all my countrymen. JAI HIND,” she further wrote.

Chanu lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

China’s Hou Zhihui won the gold medal with an effort of 210kg (94kg+116kg), while Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia took home the bronze with an effort of 194kg (84kg+110kg).

Soon after her stupendous achievement, praises for her have started pouring in from all quarters, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, footballer Sunil Chhetri and gymnast Dipa Karmakar being among those who have taken to social media to congratulate her.