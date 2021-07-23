Want to go on to win an Olympic medal for India: Devika Sihag

Devika Sihag, a young badminton player from Chandigarh, who was recently feted by the Haryana government, speaks to The Indian Express about what drives her to succeed and her hopes for the future as she trains at a badminton academy in Bangalore.

Tell us something about yourself?

I was born and bought up in Chandigarh. I am a Class 11 student at Bhawan Vidyalaya School in Sector 27, Chandigarh. I have always been ambitious in my life regardless of the situations.

When did you pick up badminton and what was your first milestone?

I started playing badminton as a 10-year-old and went on to play my first tournament at 12, winning the district tourney before participating in the state tournament. During lockdown, I realised how important badminton is to me, I can’t live without it.

What is it that you enjoy the most about the game?

Footwork, technique, fitness and strategy- the game revolves around these. The game can change drastically in seconds due to incalculable reasons. Once in the court, it’s anybody’s game. You cannot win every game but what you can do is try so hard that you end up enjoying it. It makes you feel happy and competitive.

Who are your role models?

Chou Tien-Chen is my role model.

How do you balance sports and studies?

I have divided my time in a way that when I study, my whole focus is on my books and when l play, I think of nothing else.

What are your plans for the future?

I want to go on to win an Olympics medal for my country, it’s my father’s dream too and my only goal. I believe that one should never compromise on one’s ambition.

What is your message to youngsters?

Believe in yourself, losing and failing is not the end. We are created to endure stress physically and mentally.