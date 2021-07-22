Deepika Kumari: World No. 1 is one of India’s strongest medal contenders

At the age of 12, Deepika Kumari left home to find a better future.

Athlete Name: Deepika Kumari

Age: 27

Discipline: Archery

Past milestones:

At the Delhi Commonwealth games 2010, Deepika won two gold medals, one in the individual event and the other in the women’s team recurve event.

Later at the Asian Games of 2010, held in Guangzhou, China, Deepika edged out Chinese Taipei in the bronze play-off to ensure a podium finish at the Aoti Archery Range.

Deepika won four silver medals in the 2011 World Cup at Odgen before landing with her first Archery World Cup gold medal in individual recurve at Antalya, Turkey in 2012.

At the 2014 Wroclaw Archery World, Deepika grabbed a gold in the team event and ended up in the runners-up team at the 2015 World Archery Championships.

Deepika Kumari has been in fine form since, clinching the bronze at the 2019 Asian championships and a gold at the 2021 World Cup in Guatemala City.

Family background:

Born to Shivnarayan Mahato, an auto-rickshaw driver and Geeta Mahato, a nurse at Ranchi Medical college, Deepika’s parents live in Ratu Chatti village, which is located 15 km away from Ranchi.

As a child, Deepika used to practice her archery and develop her skills by aiming mangoes with stones. When it became difficult for her parents to manage expenses that included new equipments for training, Deepika started practicing archery by using homemade bamboo bows and arrows.

Deepika’s cousin Vidya Kumari, then an archer also helped develop the talent.

Trivia:

Currently ranked the World No. 1, Deepika Kumari is married to fellow Indian archer Atanu Das, and the two will compete together at the Tokyo Olympics.