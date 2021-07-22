Tarundeep Rai: Podium finish will be perfect end to 24-year career

Tarundeep Rai is a two-time silver medalist at the Archery World Championships.

Athlete Name: Tarundeep Rai

Age: 37

Discipline: Archery

Past milestones:

Tarundeep Rai was spotted during an Army talent hunt initiative in the North East in the 1990s. Tarundeep went on to compete in the National championships at the age of 18 and won a medal at an international event a year later.

He won medals in elite international events – including team silvers in the 2003 Asian championships and the 2005 World Championships and a team bronze in the 2006 Asian Games. The Indian archer won his maiden gold medal at the 2004 Asian Grand Prix Bangkok. He made his Olympic debut, in Athens in 2004, at the age of 20.

2010 was a special year for Tarundeep when he won medals in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Cups.

Claiming his second World championships silver, along with Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav, in 2019, Tarundeep earned a team quota place for the country.

Family background:

Hailing from Namchi, Sikkim, Tarundeep Rai comes from the family of noted sports personalities that includes Indian football star Baichung Bhutia. Tarundeep is a part of the Kirati community.

Tarundeep currently serves in the Indian Army. He is married to Anjana Bhattarai and has a son.

Trivia:

Tarundeep Rai is the cousin of Indian football’s megastar Baichung Bhutia.