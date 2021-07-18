‘Anti-sex’ beds at Games village

Public opinion surveys in Tokyo show about 60 per cent of respondents want the games cancelled or postponed again due to Covid-19 fears and the lagging vaccination rollout.

The cardboard ‘anti-sex’ beds provided at the Tokyo Games village, and organisers handing out condoms to athletes only once they leave the village mean athletes will find it difficult to get intimate, unlike at previous games.

The recyclable bed

Japan’s bid to showcase an event with a commitment to clean energy and recycling brought the creation of a cardboard-made bed, as opposed to sturdier materials. Manufacturers Airweave are said to have made 18,000 beds and mattresses for the Olympics and Paralympics.

Once both Games are over, the beds will be recycled into paper products and the mattresses will be made into plastic products.

Each bed is said to be able to withstand 200 kilograms of weight, provided there is no sudden movement. The furniture was first revealed in January 2020, before the outbreak of the pandemic. But now that the Covid-19 scare is still lurking, the bed is a way to promote the idea of social distancing. However, it has been dubbed the ‘anti-sex’ bed.

Rio Olympics silver medallist in the 5000 metres, Paul Chelimo tweeted in a lighter vein: “Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do.”

I can’t fly business polaris then sleep on a carton box😂 Now economy is very perfecto! — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

At this point I will have to start practicing how to sleep on the floor; cause If my bed collapses and I have no training on sleeping on the floor i’m done😂 More added stress heading into Tokyo! — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

Condoms as souvenirs

Organisers in Japan struck deals with four condom manufacturers to provide around 160,000 condoms for athletes at the village.

Covid-19 protocol, however, demands athletes social distance as much as possible, and to deter them from engaging in sex, organisers are said to have decided to hand out condoms only once athletes are leaving the village after the Games.

“The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athletes’ village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness (of HIV and AIDS),” organisers had told Reuters.

Additionally, as The Guardian reported in June, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has warned that athletes breaking social distancing norms may face sanctions, including disqualification and deportation.