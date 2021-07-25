Amit Panghal: The pint-sized pugilist with an eye for gold in Tokyo Games

ATHLETE NAME

Amit Panghal

Qualified for the Tokyo Olympics as the top-ranked boxer in the world in the men’s 52kg category in March 2020. He is the only Indian pugilist out of the qualified nine to enter the Games as the world number one.

AGE

25

DISCIPLINE

Boxing (52kg, flyweight category)

PAST MILESTONES

Amit, who started training to become a boxer at the age of 11, is one of the most talented boxers India has ever produced. After overcoming a doping episode, he came into the limelight in 2017 after winning a bronze medal in the Asian Championships. The next year, he bagged a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games and a gold in the Asian Games before going on to become the first Indian male boxer to claim a AIBA World Boxing Championships silver medal in 2019.

Last year, Amit bagged a bronze at the 2020 Asia Oceania Boxing Olympics Qualifiers. In the buildup to the Summer Games this year, he had to settle for a silver medal at the 2021 Asian Championships after losing the summit clash against Uzbekistan’s Shakhobodin Zoirov in late May.

FAMILY BACKGROUND

Amit, who hails from the village of Mayna in the district of Rohtak in Haryana, was born to Vijender Singh Panghal, a farmer. His elder brother, Ajay, a former amateur boxer, inspired him to take up boxing in 2007.

TRIVIA

Amit will be making his first Olympic appearance in Tokyo after moving up from light flyweight category (49kg) to flyweight category (52kg) in 2018.