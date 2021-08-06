4 Amritsar villages celebrate 4 stars

Four Amritsar villages had a reason to celebrate on Thursday. Four hockey players, one from each of these villages, were part of the Indian team that clinched a bronze medal after defeating Germany.

Victory parades were carried out, crackers were burst and sweets were distributed and people did the Bhangra. Hockey players Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Harmanpreet Singh belong to Attari, Butala, Khaliara and Timmowal villages respectively.

All of Timmiwal thronged at the home of Harmanpreet Singh to congratulate his family. The family’s joy knew no bounds as they danced in celebration.

“Government must give jobs to winner hockey players and stadiums to villages to celebrate the victory. We can’t explain our happiness in words,” said Sarabjit Singh, Harmanpreet’s father, a former kabbadi player.

24-year-old Shamsher’s father Hardev Singh is a farmer. “Shamsher had started playing hockey when he was 10 years old. Our village Attari touches the Pakistan border. The whole border belt was known for its backward status. So it is a big achievement for Shamsher to be part of the winning team. He has made the whole village proud,” he said.

Balwinder Singh, father of Dilpreet Singh (20), was also a national level hockey player from 1990 to 1996. “My son did what I couldn’t achieve. There can’t be a better gift for a father than his son achieving his unfulfilled dream. I had handed him a hockey stick when he was 5 and trained him since then. Hockey became his passion too,” said Balwinder. Dilpreet is still studying and is the youngest of three siblings.

Balbir Singh, father of Gurjant Singh, is a farmer.

“He had started playing hockey when he was in class 5. He was inspired by his maternal uncle Hardev Singh Chahal, who was a hockey player too. Gurjant was disappointed after the team lost semi-finals. He used to talk us on phone and we encouraged him to move fast the defeat and play the next match to win,” said Balbir.