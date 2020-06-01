Youth dies after mob thrashes him over accident in Assam

When the boys were returning home, they lost control of their vehicle and collided with a woman who sustained injury. (File) When the boys were returning home, they lost control of their vehicle and collided with a woman who sustained injury. (File)

A 24-year-old man died after being thrashed by a mob when his two-wheeler hit a woman in a tea estate in Assam’s Jorhat district, officials said on Sunday. Four persons have been arrested so far and further investigation is on.

Mrinal Talukdar, SP Jorhat, told The Indian Express that the deceased, Debashish Gogoi, and his friend Aditya Das (23) were part of a group of eight-nine young men who were travelling through Gabroo tea estate in Mariani on their two-wheelers on Friday.

Initially, the group was involved in a scuffle with the estate guard who was beaten up when he stopped them from trespassing, according to police. Later in the day, Talukdar said, when the boys were returning home, Gogoi and Das lost control of their vehicle and collided with a woman who sustained injury. Soon, an argument broke out between Gogoi and Das and the on-lookers after which the duo was brutally thrashed.

Police rushed to the spot immediately after being informed. As word spread, locals too arrived to witness the row. Gogoi’s sister told a local television channel that she and her father too arrived at the scene and alleged that the large mob prevented them from going near the injured.

Roshni Aparanji Korati, DC Jorhat, told The Indian Express that the two injured men were immediately shifted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. Gogoi succumbed to his injuries late on Saturday evening.

Korati said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered. “Appeals have been made by the district administration to all concerned to maintain peace and harmony. Situation is under control and close watch,” she said.

“It’s a crime where all perpetrators would be brought to book and taken to task as per extant provisions of law,” Addtional DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh told The Indian Express.

In June 2018, two men from Guwahati, who were visiting Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, were lynched by a mob of villagers who suspected them to be child lifters. In August that year, a man was killed and three others injured in Biswanath district after a mob assaulted them on suspicion of cattle theft.

