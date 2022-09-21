Write against me, Govt without fear but be truthful: Tripura CM Manik Saha at journalists’ conference

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha Wednesday pointed out the weakening of the traditional way people consume news and said journalists should be cautious of the onslaught they are facing from social media.

Manik Saha also assured journalists they could report without fear even if they have to publish reports against the government.

During his address at the first annual state conference of the Tripura Newspaper Society, Saha said people used to read newspapers more in the past and the trend has changed because they don’t have the time and also due to the rise of social media.

“A speaker here was saying that only 25 per cent readership is still attached with newspapers. TV channels have faced a nearly 45 per cent reduction in viewership and there is a significant rise in social media platforms. This is because earlier we had a lot of time and used to read many newspapers. Now, people watch things on mobile screens due to a shortage of time. You should be concerned about being extinct,” said the chief minister.

Saha’s comments came after senior journalists and editors at the conference said newspapers and reporters have been facing attacks—during the erstwhile Left Front regime and since 2018 when the incumbent BJP-led government came to power.

Veteran editor and Tripura Newspaper Society president Subal Kumar Dey said 42 journalists were assaulted in the last 4.5 years but no action was taken against the attackers. He added the revised government advertisement policy in Tripura has put media owners in a tight spot.

The chief minister also said the printed word has a higher trust factor and intrinsic value. People believe in what newspapers have to say and journalists should maintain individuality by avoiding excessive proximity to “certain individuals and groups”, he pointed out.

During the course of his speech, Manik Saha said journalists are the mirrors of society and they should maintain their integrity to cater true news to their readers.

“Sometimes news becomes views. Certain words are used. The relationship between us suffers a rift. It isn’t desired. Please write editorials if you need to give out views. But all news articles have views and that is not desirable. You’ve seen 35 years of government. We have got freedom from that. Please don’t do anything to make sure things go back there,” Saha said.

He invited journalists to write truthfully even if it is against him or his government, if necessary. “Write against me or us, no problem. If written positively, it should be accepted. I’ll tell my party workers and cabinet members to work accordingly. You can correct our mistakes.”

He said his government is sensitive towards journalists and that demands put forth by the newspaper society would be looked into but within the periphery of law.

Saha’s comments were in stark contrast to his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb’s remarks that during the Covid-19 pandemic certain newspapers were misleading people and none of them would be “forgiven”.