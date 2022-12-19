scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

World cup celebrations go awry in Manipur, woman killed in stray bullet hit

The incident happened at Singjamei Wangma Bheigapati locality in Manipur's Imphal East district around 11.30 pm on Sunday, police said.

Family members of the deceased have said they would not perfrom the last rites unless the culprits are identified and arrested. (Representational)

A 50-year-old woman was killed here after being hit by a stray bullet fired by unidentified revellers celebrating Argentina’s world cup win, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at Singjamei Wangma Bheigapati locality in Manipur’s Imphal East district around 11.30 pm on Sunday, they said.

Family members of the deceased said sounds of loud fire crackers and gun shots reverberated as soon as frenzied celebrations started following Argentina’s victory over France.

Two bullet holes were found on the first floor of her residence, which is built with galvanised iron sheets, a senior police officer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

“While one bullet struck her back, another went through the GI sheets,” he said.

Police and forensic teams have started an investigation to establish the direction from which the bullets were fired, the officer said.

Meanwhile, her family members have said they would not perfrom the last rites unless the culprits are identified and arrested.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 02:57:47 pm
Next Story

Road to 2024 | 100 days of Yatra: As Rahul march enters home stretch, a longer journey beckons

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close