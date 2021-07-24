Without connectivity, there can be no development in the NE: Amit Shah in Meghalaya

Amit Shah with Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma at the inauguration of the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Mawiong, Meghalaya. (Photo: Twitter | Amit Shah)

Capitals of all eight Northeastern states will be linked by rail and airways before 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday. In Meghalaya to inaugurate a number of projects including an Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) and a cryogenic oxygen plant, Shah said that there can be development in the Northeast, only if the geographically remote region is provided with all types of connectivity.

Later in the evening, Shah held a closed-door meeting with the chief ministers of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Sikkim to discuss inter-state border disputes and ways to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases in the region. Several inter-state border disputes mark the Northeast, with tensions along the Assam-Mizoram border flaring up in the last month.

“Connectivity is crucial for development. That is why since 2014, Narendra Modi has been stressing on the importance of connectivity in the northeastern region,” said Shah, speaking at the inauguration of the ISBT at Mawiong near Shillong. “Without better connectivity, neither the security of the entire region can be ensured, nor the glory and splendour of its culture can be regained,” he said.

He added that the terminal would connect all eight states and accelerate economic activities.

Shah also inaugurated a cryogenic oxygen plant at and a paediatric ward at the Covid Stepdown Hospital, Umsawli and laid the foundation for a convention and exhibition centre at North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) in Umiam.

He said that the Modi government had prioritised three things for the Northeast. “First is to preserve and promote the region’s dialects, languages, dance, music, food, culture and create awareness about it all across India, second is to make it a peaceful region by resolving all disputes of the Northeast and third, is to make it into a developed region and bring its GDP contribution back to the pre-Independence level,” he said.

The meeting with chief ministers also included the Director Generals of Police and Chief Secretaries of the eight eight states.

Key ideas such as mapping of forest gap areas, expansion of land areas for horticulture development and identification and rejuvenation of wetlands, diversion of floodwaters were discussed in the meeting. Apart from inter-state border disputes, topics such as drug trafficking, law and order, floods and tourism were also discussed.

Shah will be visiting Guwahati on Sunday to lay the foundation stone of a medical college and hand out cheques to families of Covid-19 victims. This would be his first visit to the region after BJP’s victory in the Assam Assembly polls earlier this year.