Wedding at Assam resort triggers Covid concerns in Meghalaya

A WEDDING at a luxury resort on the outskirts of Guwahati has triggered concerns over the spread of Covid in Shillong, the popular hill station and capital of Meghalaya, prompting authorities to book all attendees and initiate a rigorous contact tracing exercise.

On June 27, at least 41 residents of Meghalaya attended a wedding at the Greenwood Resort in Assam’s Khanapara, next to the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border. Three days later, a staffer at the resort, who had given his sample on June 25 and had last worked at the resort on June 23, tested positive.

Despite this, a reception was held on July 2 in Shillong and two wedding attendees subsequently tested positive, with the state launching intensive contact-tracing and inquiry into the ceremony.

“At least 41 persons attended the wedding. Till now we have traced 198 of their contacts. As of now 10 persons related to the wedding party have tested positive — four from the 41 attendees and six from their contacts. Results of 70 persons are awaited,” Meghalaya’s Commissioner and Secretary, Health Department, Sampath Kumar, told The Indian Express.

“This wedding could have become a ‘super-spreader’ kind of incident had we not acted on time. It is a good case study for everyone to learn that we have to follow protocols otherwise anyone can get infected.”

The bride and the groom tested negative.

Meghalaya’s Covid numbers are one of the lowest in the country — there were 268 active cases as on Monday, of which 186 are BSF personnel. Of the remaining 82 patients, a large number are residents who have returned from other states. Under such circumstances, 10 patients — and the high possibility of more cases — from a single wedding has turned out to be a major concern for the state

A vast majority of the active Covid cases in Shillong — around 95% — are from the capital, which remained under complete lockdown on Monday and Tuesday.

“The wedding was held breaking rules. It was held at a resort in Assam — though just next to the border — at a time when interstate travel was strictly restricted other than medical purposes. Only five of the attendees had passes but over 40 people went there. It needs to be investigated,” Meghalaya’s Health Minister A L Hek told The Indian Express.

Hek said the state government has asked the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of East Khasi Hills (EKH) district, under whose jurisdiction Shillong is, to file a police case against the attendees. On July 10, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted that he had directed the DC of EKH “to take necessary action against the violators as per the relevant provisions of the IPC, Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897”.

A case has been filed at the Sadar police station, a police officer said.

“Yes, an FIR has been registered. Full contact tracing is being done,” said Matsiewdor War Nongbri, DC of EKH district.

