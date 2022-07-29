scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Tripura: Victims displaced by insurgency seek rehabilitation, compensation

The insurgency-induced displacees said only 931 out of the 6,500 displaced families in Sipahijala and West Tripura have received housing benefits so far.

Written by Debraj Deb | Agartala |
July 29, 2022 9:11:03 pm
rehabilitation, indian expressCiting the issues, the Udbastu Unnayan Committee demanded compensation of Rs 5 lakh and waiver of nazrana for registration of the land provided for their rehabilitation. (Express Photo)

A group of victims displaced due to insurgency in Tripura Friday met the West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector and submitted a deputation seeking government recognition, rehabilitation and proper compensation.

Sarbadaliya Paschim Tripura O Sipahijala Zilla Udbastu Unnayan Committee, a forum of families terrorised and evicted from their homes by insurgents, claimed nearly 60,000 families sustained losses due to insurgency in Tripura. Only 6,500 families among them were identified, who fled from Gabardi, Takarjala, Jampuijala, Biddhibazar, Jarulbachai, Jugalkishore and other acute insurgency-affected villages of Sipahijala and West Tripura districts, where several habitations were worst hit by armed insurgency.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Udbastu Unnayan Committee secretary Sajal Podder said, “Our memorandum sought the government to recognise us as displacees. We are children of this land and have been evicted from our homes due to insurgency. The government has resettled Bru migrants from Mizoram here. We are from this state itself and want to be rehabilitated and compensated as well.”

The insurgency-induced displacees said only 931 out of the 6,500 displaced families in Sipahijala and West Tripura have received housing benefits so far while 202 families were granted rehabilitation benefits at four resettlement colonies by the government. The colonies include Nagicherra Udbastu (displacee) Colony, Neharchandra Nagar Udbastu Colony, Dakshin Narayanpur Gopal Colony and Pritilata Udbastu Colony.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...

While the rest are staying on rent or relocating frequently, living on khash (government) land till someone objects, they are often left on the mercy of local people and many have suffered multiple displacement.

Citing the issues, the Udbastu Unnayan Committee demanded compensation of Rs 5 lakh and waiver of nazrana for registration of the land provided for their rehabilitation.

The displacee leaders warned large-scale movement unless specific steps were taken soon and said, “We have submitted 7-8 memoranda on the same issue to the local administration earlier and a couple more at Sepahijala district. We are going to wait for a week to see what steps are taken. If no steps are taken, we will decide our next course of action.”

The displacees said they were evicted from their homes during armed insurgency during the Left regime. Armed insurgency, which started in Tripura with the Sengkrak in the 1960s, swelled in the late 80s and 1990s. The issue was largely resolved by 2010 when the BJP-led government dealt a crushing blow in 2019 when over 80 cadres of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before the state government.

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

4

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

5

Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Featured Stories

Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
'Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet expansi...
'Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet expansi...
1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1st T20I: Rohit hits fifty as IND look to accelerate
LIVE UPDATES

1st T20I: Rohit hits fifty as IND look to accelerate

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their flat
Noida

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their flat

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
CWG | Women's Cricket

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement