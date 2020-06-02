Unlock guidelines for Northeast India states

Women wait for a bus after getting a pass from district administration to go to their home during the nationwide lock down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Guwahati. (Express photo: Dasarath Deka) Women wait for a bus after getting a pass from district administration to go to their home during the nationwide lock down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Guwahati. (Express photo: Dasarath Deka)

Following the easing of restrictions on inter-state travel on May 4, Northeast India has reported a rise in novel coronavirus cases, with Assam leading the tally, followed by Tripura. On June 1, Unlock 1 guidelines were announced for different states, in line with the Centre’s guidelines. Here is a compilation of what is allowed and what is not in the new phase of the lockdown.

MIZORAM

Mizoram has extended lockdown restrictions for one month till June 30. On Tuesday, 12 COVID-19 cases were identified in the state after a long spell of having 0 active cases.

As per a notification issued by the Mizoram government, special emphasis is being laid on border security along the international border with Myanmar and inter-state borders with Tripura and Assam at Kanhmun, Vairengte and Bairabi.

“In view of the continued rise of positive cases in other parts of the country, particularly in the neighbouring states and the mass return of stranded residents of Mizoram from containment zones of other states, it is felt necessary to further extend the lockdown period till June 30 in order to prevent the spread of the disease”, the order said.

As per records, shops and other business outlets would remain open till 5 PM. However, shops in shopping complexes and commercial centers within Aizawl Municipal areas and district headquarters would open on alternate days. Night curfew would continue to be imposed from 7 PM till 5 AM, during which over five persons can’t assemble. The state government continues to prohibit functions of schools, college’s, entertainment parks, picnic spots, gymnasiums, theatre halls, vendor spots, political or community events etc. In case of marriages or funerals with special permission, a maximum of 20 persons aren’t allowed to join. State education minister Lalchhandama Ralte said regular classwork in schools is likely to resume from July.

MANIPUR

On Monday, the new guidelines issued by the Home department of Manipur said that the curfew in Imphal city and other district headquarters will continue from 2 pm to 5 am on all days till June 15. Curfew in other areas shall be in force from 5 pm to 5 am till June 30.

All public transport services will remain suspended except for those permitted by the Home department. Public places including educational institutes, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, religious places and congregation among others shall remain closed.

Activities related to essential services such as health-related activities, social sectors, movement of cargo and goods, online teaching, agriculture, MSME sector, telecommunications, locality-based retail shops, home delivery services, among others are allowed. While central and state offices shall be opened with 33 percent of staff attendance, the High Court of Manipur may plan its activities in respect of judiciary as deemed fit, keeping in view of the lockdown orders and the guidelines, said the order. The state has reported 85 positive cases out of which 74 are active.

TRIPURA

Tripura has revised evening curfew guidelines from 7 PM till 5 AM to 9 PM-5 AM from Monday as Unlock 1.0 comes into force across the country. Restrictions continue to be in place in containment zones, among which parts of Dhalai district are covered, where 163 COVID cases were found in the last one month among BSF jawans of three battalions.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said apart from changes in curfew timings, though passenger movement was allowed in the country, Tripura would continue to restrict inter-state bus movement till everyone who are stranded elsewhere in the country come back and are quarantined safely. The state government has also postponed all board examinations of Madhyamik (matriculation) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) examinations scheduled to start from June 05. These exams were earlier postponed in March due to the extension of COVID-19 lockdown.

Schools in the state were scheduled to resume regular classwork from June 15. While no specific order was issued in this regard after Unlock orders arrived, sources say the decision is being reconsidered.

ASSAM

On Monday, Assam released fresh guidelines for Unlock 1 pertaining to a few significant changes. For one, barber shops and beauty parlours can now open, although only for hair trimming purposes. The public can now also use open spaces and parks for morning walk, jogging and yoga. The order, signed by Chief Secretary Sunday Krishna, also noted that film shooting — both private and government — will be allowed in studios and open spaces.

As for religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls, these will open up on June 8, in line with the Centre’s guidelines. However, the state’s biggest temple, Kamakhya, will remain closed till July. The state has reported more than 1500 cases till Tuesday.

NAGALAND

The Nagaland government has announced that the state will continue to operate under the existing lockdown guidelines until further orders. An order to this effect was issued by the state Chief Secretary, Temjen Toy on Monday. However, in Dimapur district, the commercial hub of the state, the District Task Force made modifications in the guidelines including reduction of shopping timings by two hours and restrictions on vehicular movement after 2 pm.

On Tuesday, Nagaland reported six more COVID-19 positive cases all from Dimapur district, the commercial hub, of the state on Tuesday. The total number of positive and active cases in the state stands at 49.

MEGHALAYA

Unlock 1 sees Meghlaya allowing inter-district movement within the state — while keeping inter-state movement restricted. However, private and public transport can operate only at 50 percent capacity.

“50 % public & private transport to operate on rotation basis which is to be decided by the Deputy Commissioners of the district concerned in consultation with the District Transport Officers. All public transport vehicles shall utilise only 50% seating capacity” said the order signed by the Chief Secretary MS Rao. Barber shops, beauty parlours and salons continue to be closed. The state has reported 28 positive cases, out of which 15 are active.

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

Unlock 1 for Arunachal Pradesh sees a relaxation in the alternate day policy of opening shops/markets along the NH-415 highway. The government has also said that the ban on issuing of inner line permits — or the document that gives non-locals and tourists permission to enter the state — will continue.

A release from the state government said that “effective check gate management will continue, and intra-district movement via Assam will continue with the Convoy system.” Passes will not be required for travel within the districts which do not share their border with Assam.

In the last 24 hours, Arunachal Pradesh reported a rise in cases with 17 people testing positive. This takes the total tally of the state to 22. 21 are active, and one has recovered.

