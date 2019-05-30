Tripura’s first openly transwoman now hosts a beauty pageant

Sneha Gupta Roy is unique in Tripura’s traditional milieu. She is the state’s first openly trans person. While this might not be a big deal in rest of India after the Supreme Court revoked Section 377 last year, Tripura is in a state of denial when it comes to alternative sexual orientations. And in Roy’s case it is even more unique because she underwent a gender reassignment surgery over a decade back despite resistance from her family and financial constraints.

Advertising

But the journey from Snehahish Gupta Roy to Sneha, though a long and strenuous one, has not pulled her back. In fact, the 40-year-old has asserted her individuality and identity as an entrepreneur, sculptor, businesswoman and a trans person. And a testimony of her dogged perseverance was on show this week when she organised Rup Teliamura 2019, a beauty pageant in Khowai district, 46 km from Agartala city.

“I believe everyone should have the right to choose their gender and it is strictly a personal issue. We should work furiously, make an identity for ourselves. If you can do something that makes you stand out from the crowd, you will automatically set an example,” Roy reasons.

Struggling with gender identity since childhood, Snehashish first came across the idea of a gender reassignment surgery in the late 1990s. He approached his family for consent, but received tremendous flak from everyone except mother Swapna Gupta Roy. “Our relatives stopped talking to us. My father advised me to adjust. But my mother tried to understand my plight. After years of discussion, she finally gave consent,” Roy tells indianexpress.com about the surgery she underwent in 2009.

Advertising

For Roy the gender reassignment surgery was more than physical transformation and a respite from suffocating in a seemingly alien body. But while the procedures ended in 2011, her ordeal didn’t. She was left with several relics of a male body and the hormone therapy and counseling continued. Roy recounts those days as the toughest and she even started doubting her decision to change her gender identity.

Those are now things of the past. “The masculine signs were off after few more years and I am now a happily married woman,” she says.

Tripura is among the few states which still doesn’t have a visible LGBTQ+ community. The queer community chooses to stay anonymous even now and overall sensitivity to the community and their issues is horrible to put it mildly.

Rahul Saha, an LGBTQ activist from Agartala who studies Chemistry in a Kolkata college, says people in Tripura suffer from a “lack of awareness” about sexual orientation resulting in social stigma. “There is stigma associated with LGBTQ all over the world. But people here show resistance to learn and experience new things, especially among the older generation. There might be a generation gap at work here,” says Saha.

And this is why Roy has emerged as such a bright beacon for the community. Rup Teliamura 2019, Roy’s first bid at event management where she also took to the ramp, has also ruffled quite a few feathers, but she’s far from bothered. “My contestants have a bright future ahead of them. They are all girls and women who live a normal life and want to be a part of something bigger than their surroundings. They will join bigger contests now,” says Roy who adds that organising the event has increased her confidence manifold. “For me, it has been a game changer.”

Sneha has one advise for people with alternate sexual orientations: “Those who are still hiding in the shadows about their gender identity or preferences, should come out in public. They have committed no crime.”