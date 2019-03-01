Tripura’s BJP-IPFT govt to form committee to determine Kokborok script

A committee would be formed to determine script for Kokborok language, lingua franca of most of Tripura’s indigenous Borok community, Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said Thursday.

During his discussion in response to a Calling Attention Notice moved by MLA Atul Debbarma on the introduction of post-graduate programmes on Kokborok in Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) University, the education minister said his government is working to change Recruitment Rules for Assistant Professor in Kokborok language before inviting applications for the post in MBB University.

The state government earlier invited applications in four posts of Assistant Professor for Kokborok for the state university but a section of students requested changes in recruitment rules. The issue was sent for concurrence of the University Grants Commission (UGC). A recent reply from UGC asked to change the recruitment rules, the minister said.

While discussing the motion, ruling IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma said 75 per cent Kokborok speakers use Roman script for writing the language and advocated to adopt Roman script for the subject.

However, ruling BJP MLA Rampada Jamatia opposed him and said only 15 percent people speaking Kokborok were found to use Roman script. Putting an end to the debate, education minister Ratan Lal Nath said a committee would be formed to enquire into the issue. The committee is likely to be formed before the next Assembly session, he added.

Earlier in November last year, Nath said his government wanted to hold ‘open discussion’ on the Kokborok script controversy since it is a sensitive issue. Opinions of all sections of people would be taken before solving the script impasse as three groups have been pressing for introducing Roman, Devanagari and Bengali script for Kokborok language.

The erstwhile Left Front government formed Tripura Upajati Bhasha Commission headed by Pabitra Sarkar way back in 2004. The Commission submitted its report in 2005. However, the report was not accepted by the government.

Nearly 24 per cent of Tripura’s population speaks Kokborok and the language is taught in 1,205 primary schools, 37 high schools, 33 higher secondary schools. Kokborok is also taught as an Elective Subject in 22 government degree colleges of the state. Tripura Central University started a full-fledged Department of Kokborok studies in 2015.