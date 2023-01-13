Youth need to team up to make India ‘vishwaguru’ in 25 years: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Friday urged youth to work as a team and make India a ‘vishwaguru (world leader)’ in the next 25 years.

Addressing a public meeting at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala this morning, he appealed youth to not lose heart and work for the development of the country.

Highlighting Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Chandrasekhar Azad and Veer Savarkar who “sacrificed their lives for freedom”, Thakur said youth need not sacrifice themselves but, instead, participate in the fight against poverty, corruption, fake news and illiteracy.

Invoking Swami Vivekanda’s lessons, the Union Minister said Swamiji had dreamt of making India Vishwaguru in the 21st century and the work is taken forward by someone of his name. “Swamiji was a Narendra in his personal life. Dreams of one Narendra are being taken ahead by another Narendra – PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

Thakur also said the BJP-led NDA government’s Act East Policy is successful since 89 per cent cases of insurgency in the region have come down and 90 per cent civilian deaths came down as well.

“Republic has to be strengthened. A ballot is stronger than bullet. A vote can be heavy in a bullet,” said the Union minister.

With the motive of promoting sports in the state, he said that all the eight districts of the state would be given indoor stadiums to promote 15-20 games in each and also urged sports-stars like Padmashri winner Dipa Karmakar, Kalpana Debnath, Mantu Debnath, tennis player Somdev Devvarman, football player Lakshmita Reang and others to come forward.

Interacting with mediapersons at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport prior to his departure from Tripura, the Union Minister said, “Youth are the strength of India. I interacted with youth at two locations and they have a desire to take the country ahead towards swarnakaal. Youth are very eager for fitness dose.We want sports to be encouraged in Tripura. A roadmap has been made for taking sports ahead”.

He said that India assuming the G20 leadership offers an opportunity to introduce the world to the country’s rich history.

“Y20 talks need to be brought amongst youths in colleges and universities, NYKS, NCC, NSS, Scout and Guides need to be brought to Tripura. We shall put forth a document on thoughts of youths of the country to 20 most powerful nations of the country,” he said.